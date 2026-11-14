Senate Confirms Alabama Judge Greg Cook in Party-Line Vote

The U.S. Senate confirmed Greg Cook as a federal judge for the Northern District of Alabama in a strict party-line vote, sparking debate over his political ties and judicial record.

The United States Senate confirmed Greg Cook as a United States District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama on Thursday in a strictly party-line vote. The confirmation occurred after months of scrutiny regarding Cook's political history and judicial philosophy. The final tally saw all forty-nine Republican senators voting in favor of the nomination while all twenty-seven Democratic senators voted against it. Twenty-seven other lawmakers abstained from the vote entirely.

Greg Cook's Professional Background

Governor Greg Cook was elected to the Alabama Supreme Court in 2022. He brings extensive legal experience to the federal bench with over thirty-one years in private practice. Prior to his election to the state Supreme Court, Cook served as General Counsel to the Alabama Republican Party. His professional trajectory highlights a deep integration of legal practice and state party leadership.

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Senate Debate Over Political Ties

Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama championed the nomination on the Senate floor before the final vote. She stated that Cook embodies the best qualities of Alabama and has always put the state and country first. Her comments were followed by a robust confirmation process that began in September. The Senate Judiciary Committee initially approved Cook's nomination along strict party lines during that earlier hearing.

Democratic Opposition and Criticism

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois led the Democratic critique of the nomination. He cited Cook's partisan ties and specific answers regarding the 2020 presidential election and the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Durbin argued that Cook deflected questions by claiming his statements were taken out of context. He warned that such deflection provides little comfort to litigants with differing political views.

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Impact on Alabama State Courts

The confirmation creates an immediate vacancy in the Alabama Supreme Court. All current members of that court are Republicans. Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama indicated that her office is prepared to fill the vacancy. The Office of Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement confirming they await the president's signature on Cook's commission. They anticipate making an appointment announcement soon to maintain court operations.

Jurisdiction and Future Responsibilities

As a federal judge, Cook will preside over cases within the Northern District of Alabama. This jurisdiction covers major metropolitan areas including Birmingham, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa. The appointment solidifies the ideological leanings of the federal judiciary in this region. Legal analysts note that his prior service as General Counsel to the Alabama Republican Party may influence perceptions of impartiality among litigants from diverse political backgrounds.