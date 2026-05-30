Amy Gertner, wife of Louisiana Senate candidate Graham Platner, revealed to campaign staff that she found explicit messages with multiple women on his pHone, a disclosure aimed at mitigating risks to his campaign.

During a campaign veTting process last summer, Amy Gertner informed a campaign aide that she had discovered sexually explicit text messages with multiple women on her husband's phone.

According to reports, Gertner disclosed the information to Genevieve McDonald, the campaign's political director at the time, in an effort to preempt any potential threats to her husband's emerging political campaign. Gertner emphasized her understanding of her husband's character, stating,I know who Graham is. I know the man I married and the husband he has been to me on the best and worst days of my life. That hasnt changed and it won't.

The campaign has confirmed that the matter was deemed private and addressed within marriage counseling. Despite this personal controversy,Graham Platner, an oyster farmer and former Marine,has maintained his candidacy for the U.S. Senate, running on a populist, anti-establishment platform that has gained traction in polls. His bid to unseat an incumbent senator is viewed by Democrats as a key Senate contest in November.

Additionally, recent reports indicate that Platner questioned the Armenian genocide in now-deleted Reddit comments,adding another layer to the array of controversies surrounding his campaign. The extramarital relationships have been corroborated by both current and former campaign officials. The rally proceeded as scheduled despite these revelations





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Graham Platner Amy Gertner Senate Campaign Extramarital Texts Louisiana Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dem Senate candidate makes stunning admission about antisemitism in her party: 'Dangerous'Mallory McMorrow bluntly stated the Democratic Party has an antisemitism problem during a Michigan Senate primary debate, sharing a personal incident.

Read more »

Senate candidate Juliana Stratton calls for US Attorney Andrew Boutros to resignThere are calls Friday morning for U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros to resign.

Read more »

Dan Osborn, the Independent Senate Candidate Who Could Tip NebraskaDavid Remnick talks with the veteran, mechanic, and union leader, who is running in a closely watched race against a Republican incumbent in a deep-red state.

Read more »

Dem. Senate candidate James Talarico’s mysterious girlfriend revealed — and she’s veganThe Texas lawmaker had previously declined to share details about his bae: his former chief of staff-turned-healthcare lobbyist.

Read more »