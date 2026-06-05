Senate blocks extending key surveillance program following backlash over Trump pick to lead intel

The Senate has blocked a procedural vote on extending a key surveillance program used by U.S. intelligence agencies.

Hezbollah rejects latest ceasefire agreement as Israeli strikes kill 4 in LebanonSome Republican governors are rebranding June with conservative alternatives to PrideWater begins refilling Reflecting Pool after Trump's renovation to repaint it 'American flag blue'FIFA prohibits fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup stadiumsPolice arrest son of James Handy's girlfriend in actor's stabbing death in LAAmerican Airlines temporarily suspends some of its summer routes due to steep jet fuel costsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleEnergy, water use and pollution of AI and data centers rival most countriesChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPhotos of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia as Gaudí basilica rises before Pope Leo XIV’s visitAliados y críticos temen que Trump quede acorralado ante la falta de resolución de guerra en Irán

Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphoneFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPhotos of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia as Gaudí basilica rises before Pope Leo XIV’s visitAliados y críticos temen que Trump quede acorralado ante la falta de resolución de guerra en Irán





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Bill Pulte Mark Warner Donald Trump Ron Wyden Government Surveillance Legislation U.S. Democratic Party General News Congress AP Top News Voting United States House Of Representatives District Of Columbia Government And Politics Washington News Tom Cotton John Fetterman United States Senate U.S. Republican Party Politics

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