Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces congressional scrutiny over national security concerns and alleged chip smuggling to China despite President Trump's exoneration claims.

Jensen Huang is set to face intense bipartisan questioning from U.S. lawmakers regarding the diversion of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, even as President Donald Trump publicly declared the chief executive exonerated. The scrutiny intensifies following reports that Nvidia Blackwell hardware, subject to strict U.S. export controls, was identified at a Shanghai data center linked to Huang's former partner, Alice Huang. Lawmakers from both parties are determined to determine the extent of the CEO's knowledge and potential involvement in these supply chain violations.

Huang is scheduled to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday for a hearing titled Protecting America's AI Advantage. The session, which begins at 10 a.m. ET, lists Huang as its sole witness and will be livestreamed on the committee's official website. This public testimony follows closed-door, transcribed interviews with three House committees on Tuesday, including the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. These hearings aim to establish the factual record surrounding the reinstatement and the ongoing national security concerns.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to Face Bipartisan Congressional Grilling Over China Exports

Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter is expected to face questioning from the same three House panels on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has also agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee later in the month. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, requested that Lutnick appear on December 10. These appearances were arranged before Huang's reinstatement but have gained heightened significance due to the President's direct intervention in the company's leadership.

President Trump told CNBC on November 23 that government officials had conducted a pretty good investigation and felt Huang himself had been exonerated. He stated he felt Huang was innocent from day one and emphasized the need to protect American technological geniuses. White House communications director Steven Cheung reinforced this stance, describing the board's decision to reinstate Huang as a great one. Trump celebrated the return on Truth Social, calling the CEO a patriot and a national treasure.

Despite these presidential assurances, senior lawmakers remain skeptical and critical of the reinstatement. Republican Senators Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska have publicly criticized the board's decision. Ricketts wrote on X that Nvidia's decision does not excuse Huang from testifying or absolve the company of answering for national security concerns. He emphasized that unaccounted-for chips must still be investigated regardless of the leadership change.

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Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, the committee's ranking Democrat who is poised to become chair in January, signaled that scrutiny will continue. She told Politico that Trump's insistence on rehiring Huang does not get Mr. Huang or Nvidia off the hook. Warren maintains that the company must answer for these issues regardless of political pressure. The bipartisan opposition suggests that the congressional investigation will proceed with full force.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn has questioned whether the FBI conducted a defensive briefing with Jensen Huang to alert him to foreign intelligence threats. Cornyn asked on X whether the agency failed to warn him and why no warning was given if no briefing occurred. He renewed these questions on November 25 after CBS News reported that no such briefing took place. The investigation seeks to determine if Huang ignored known risks regarding his relationship with Alice Huang.

Alice Huang is a former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed, with whom Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair. Experts urge lawmakers to determine what information the CEO shared with her. James Lewis, a distinguished fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, stated that identifying the content of their communications is vital. He noted that while public domain information causes no damage, technical data could be significantly harmful.

NPR reported that officials briefed congressional staff saying there was no evidence Alice Huang was a Chinese spy or proof she initiated the relationship to gather intelligence. However, officials pointed to her connections to a man linked to China's Ministry of State Security. This raises the possibility that she passed along information after the affair began. The FBI declined to comment when contacted regarding whether Huang received a defensive briefing.

Bloomberg reported Friday that hardware based on Nvidia's advanced Blackwell architecture had been identified at a Shanghai data center linked to Alice Huang and Megaspeed. The hardware is subject to U.S. export restrictions, raising serious questions about compliance. Bloomberg's reporting did not establish how the equipment reached China or whether Megaspeed itself diverted it. Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing in these allegations.

Nebraska Republican Representative Don Bacon said Congress needs to establish which Nvidia chips were sold to China and who approved the sales. He stated that if the Commerce Department approved the sales, then Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick should resign or be fired. Bacon indicated that there appear to be divisions within the Trump administration, with Lutnick advocating for sales while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio oppose them.

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Wall Street analyst Dan Ives expects lawmakers to focus heavily on Huang's relationship with Alice Huang and what Nvidia knew about Megaspeed's possible role in diverting chips. He noted that the outcome comes down to Jensen, Nvidia, and China for both markets and Washington. Lewis suggested that Nvidia's internal guidance on chip sales, including know-your-customer safeguards, should also come under strict scrutiny by investigators.

The Commerce Department began investigating Megaspeed in 2024 over possible violations of U.S. export controls, with the Justice Department later taking the lead in the criminal investigation. Democratic Representatives Gregory Meeks and Sydney Kamlager-Dove sought answers about whether Nvidia improperly influenced the investigation. They cited reports that Nvidia's counsel contacted investigators, claiming authorization that officials denied was explicitly granted.

Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO, president, and director on November 23, just 11 days after his resignation. The board stated it received input from senior U.S. government officials that gave it confidence his reinstatement posed no national security risk. Yet, Nvidia's own independent investigation into possible foreign intelligence targeting remains unfinished. The company announced the creation of a National Security and Export Control Committee composed of independent directors.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta subpoenaed Nvidia on November 19, adding legal pressure to the congressional inquiries. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also examining Nvidia's accounting practices. These multiple investigations run concurrently, creating a complex landscape for the chipmaker. Huang has long argued that restricting sales to China risks strengthening Chinese competitors and weakening the global influence of American technology.

Lewis suggested lawmakers ask Huang for his assessment of Chinese competitors and how much access to Nvidia chips has contributed to their advances. Lawmakers will also likely seek answers about how restricted chips reached China and what company leadership knew. The outcomes could impact Nvidia's investors and U.S. technological advantage over China. The White House and Nvidia have been contacted for comment on these developing procedures.

Utah Republican Senator John Curtis questioned which government officials weighed in on the board's reversal and on what basis they concluded there was no risk. Attorney General Todd Blanche reportedly told Trump and Vice President JD Vance that Huang did not pose a national security risk. However, the lack of transparency regarding the source of these assurances continues to fuel congressional skepticism. The hearings will aim to clarify the evidence behind these high-level conclusions.