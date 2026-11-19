The Senate voted 62-33 to approve the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, which speeds permitting for energy infrastructure and makes data centers cover their energy costs. Environmental groups and some Democrats oppose the bill, citing weakened protections and fossil fuel expansion.

The Senate approved bipartisan legislation Thursday aimed at speeding up permitting reviews to build power plants, transmission lines and other energy infrastructure. Lawmakers seek to increase the nation's energy supplies to meet surging demand and lower electricity prices.

Senate Approves Energy Permitting Bill

The 62-33 vote is the first major action by Congress since midterm elections that soundly repudiated President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. The bill now goes to the House, which approved a more limited, industry-friendly version last year. The legislation, formally known as the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, would shorten the timeline to start big energy projects and make sure data centers pay for the energy they use.

Also read Senate Approves Bipartisan Permitting Reform Bill to Speed Infrastructure Projects

It also overhauls several environmental laws to make it easier to build energy infrastructure. Trump urged approval, calling it a BIG WIN for U.S. ENERGY INDEPENDENCE and DOMINANCE in a recent social media post. He wrote that the bill will ensure the U.S. can build pipelines, mines and power plants more quickly, lowering Energy Costs for American Families. Fifteen Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, voted for the bill.

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Two Republicans, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Rounds of South Dakota, voted no. Anger over data centers has been a factor in the debate. Major industry groups representing clean energy developers and the oil and gas sector support the bill. They say it will deliver more electricity to the grid and avoid delays for infrastructure projects that can stretch a decade or more.

Environmental groups criticized the measure, saying it would lock in fossil fuel development, weaken environmental safeguards and make it harder for communities to challenge energy project approvals. The bill draws criticism for limits on judicial review and changes to bedrock laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act, Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act.

Critics Fears Fossil Fuel Expansion

Make no mistake: This backroom deal will pave the way for even more fossil fuel projects like gas power plants for data centers, oil and gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas terminals while sacrificing fundamental and common-sense public health and environmental protections for communities across the U.S., said Jen Duggan, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project. Benefits for renewable energy are outweighed by likely increases in greenhouse gas emissions and air and water pollution from the fossil fuel industry, Duggan and other critics said.

She called the bill a gift to some of the biggest polluters in America and complained that it was being rushed through a lame-duck Congress without public hearings or sufficient debate. A final vote was held up this week as Oregon's two Democratic senators pushed to add amendments, including one to ban data centers on public lands. Sens.

Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden are among several Democrats in both chambers who say the party should use its stronger position in the next Congress to pass legislation that boosts clean energy such as solar and wind power while limiting expansion of oil, natural gas and other fossil fuels. Getting more renewable electrons where they are needed doesn't tackle climate change if you simultaneously promote the burning of more fossil fuels. Unfortunately, this bill does exactly that, Merkley said.

He added, I do think that this bill is very consequential to the future of this planet. Majority Republicans stymied Merkley's effort to ensure votes on a host of amendments, including one that would block the Trump administration from continuing to cancel clean energy grants and other Democratic priorities for purely political purposes. The bill's sponsors reneged on promises of a robust amendment process, he said. In the end, the measure was approved without amendments offered by rank-and-file senators.

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Major environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and National Wildlife Federation, oppose the bill, citing concerns about limits on judicial review and changes to NEPA and other laws. NEPA requires agencies to consider a project's possible impacts and allows the public to be heard before a project is approved. The current review process often takes five years or more, and shortening that time frame is a key goal of the bill.

In America today, it takes too long and costs too much to build, said Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. Energy projects that would help lower prices remain frozen for years as they await approval by the federal government. Construction cannot start without first spending years in the regulatory penalty box, driving up costs and creating uncertainty, Barrasso said.

Senators Negotiate Permitting Deal

The four senators who lead the chamber's energy and environment panels negotiated the deal a few weeks before the election. Republican Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Mike Lee of Utah and Democratic Sens. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island say Americans are tired of paying more in utility bills while projects that could lower costs sit stuck in the planning phase for years.

We are going to make it easier to build in America again, and make life more affordable for American families, Lee said. Whitehouse, a longtime climate hawk who has been criticized by some allies for supporting the permitting bill, called the measure the floor, not the ceiling, of our climate and environmental aspirations. He added that he hopes to accomplish big things with our big Democratic majorities over the next two years. But Democratic Sen.

Maria Cantwell of Washington state said the bill has been rushed and its impacts are not fully considered. The bill's opponents argue it prioritizes fossil fuel development over renewable energy and weakens environmental protections.