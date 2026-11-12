At COP31, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse condemns fossil fuel polluters—but critics at home are calling him out for backing a Trump-supported permitting bill that could fast-track dirty energy projects while weakening environmental protections.

'Sen. Whitehouse Knows Better': Democrat Urges Climate Action at COP31 —But Pushes Despised Permitting Bill at Home "He should be standing up to Trump and Big Oil, not cutting deals that hand them even more power," said one campaigner.

" on permitting reform in Congress, even as he's promoting action to slash planet-heating emissions on the world stage.to pollute," "economic collapse related to financial risk is on its way," and the "real villains" are not only theWhitehouse is the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works' ranking member and could chair the panel when Democrats claim their majority in January. He headed for the summit afterthat it would undermine its clean energy provisions by propping up the dirty fossil fuel industry and further accelerating the expansion of deeply unpopular "Sen.

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Whitehouse is a reliably strong voice for climate action and a frequent presence at the climate talks," Collin Rees,, said in a Thursday statement.

"This makes it even more disappointing that he's choosing to introduce and champion a Trump-backed bill that would accelerate massive build-out of fossil fuel projects and AI data centers by weakening environmental protections. ", and industry-funded front groups who have spent millions of dollars lobbying for the bill," Rees asserted. "BAAJA could fast-track construction of, desecrating tribal nations' sacred sites, and raising households' energy bills.

It would gut bedrock environmental laws in exchange for some weak promises Trump has already committed to breaking.

"to frame the legislation as "a BIG step to fight climate change," Rees pointed out that "proponents’ own modeling shows that the bill's transmission provisions would have no discernible benefit to our climate, while unlocking unprecedented fossil fuel development. At best, this bill leaves US emissions, not cutting deals that hand them even more power. Climate leadership at COP31 must be matched by climate leadership at home, and that means rejecting BAAJA.

"Wednesday that Whitehouse "told reporters by phone that he would return by Monday for the next permitting reform vote," and "the 75-23 Senate vote to advance the legislation earlier this week had ⁠improved its prospects in the House of Representatives. " "He said members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus had assured ⁠senators that the House will hold a vote on the measure and were optimistic about its chances of passing," according to the news agency.

While the midterm election results mean Democrats will control both chambers next year, for now, they still have Republican majorities. Backed by those GOP majorities in Congress, Trump has delivered on his 2024 campaign promise to serve fossil fuel industry interests since returning to office early last year. That has included abandoning the, and refusing to participate in annual UN climate summits—even though the United States is the world's worst historical polluter.

With the world barreling toward "an irrecoverable overshoot of 1.5°C," the Paris Agreement's global temperature rise limit for this century, unless governments "rapidly reduce emissions to limit both the magnitude and duration of this overshoot," as Climate Action Tracker"America Is All In is showing up in force at COP31 to let the world know that millions of Americans are still in," said the group's chair, Gina McCarthy, a formerNational Climate adviser.

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"Mayors, governors, and cross-sector leaders from all across our country will be in Türkiye to demonstrate the strength of US subnational climate leadership and build partnerships and solutions that advance people's lives everywhere. "US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election.

We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.

They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats.

People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media. Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.foe" on permitting reform in Congress, even as he's promoting action to slash planet-heating emissions on the world stage.to pollute," "economic collapse related to financial risk is on its way," and the "real villains" are not only theWhitehouse is the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works' ranking member and could chair the panel when Democrats claim their majority in January.

He headed for the summit afterthat it would undermine its clean energy provisions by propping up the dirty fossil fuel industry and further accelerating the expansion of deeply unpopular "Sen. Whitehouse is a reliably strong voice for climate action and a frequent presence at the climate talks," Collin Rees,, said in a Thursday statement.

"This makes it even more disappointing that he's choosing to introduce and champion a Trump-backed bill that would accelerate massive build-out of fossil fuel projects and AI data centers by weakening environmental protections. ", and industry-funded front groups who have spent millions of dollars lobbying for the bill," Rees asserted. "BAAJA could fast-track construction of, desecrating tribal nations' sacred sites, and raising households' energy bills.

It would gut bedrock environmental laws in exchange for some weak promises Trump has already committed to breaking.

"to frame the legislation as "a BIG step to fight climate change," Rees pointed out that "proponents’ own modeling shows that the bill's transmission provisions would have no discernible benefit to our climate, while unlocking unprecedented fossil fuel development. At best, this bill leaves US emissions, not cutting deals that hand them even more power. Climate leadership at COP31 must be matched by climate leadership at home, and that means rejecting BAAJA.

"Wednesday that Whitehouse "told reporters by phone that he would return by Monday for the next permitting reform vote," and "the 75-23 Senate vote to advance the legislation earlier this week had ⁠improved its prospects in the House of Representatives. " "He said members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus had assured ⁠senators that the House will hold a vote on the measure and were optimistic about its chances of passing," according to the news agency.

While the midterm election results mean Democrats will control both chambers next year, for now, they still have Republican majorities. Backed by those GOP majorities in Congress, Trump has delivered on his 2024 campaign promise to serve fossil fuel industry interests since returning to office early last year. That has included abandoning the, and refusing to participate in annual UN climate summits—even though the United States is the world's worst historical polluter.

With the world barreling toward "an irrecoverable overshoot of 1.5°C," the Paris Agreement's global temperature rise limit for this century, unless governments "rapidly reduce emissions to limit both the magnitude and duration of this overshoot," as Climate Action Tracker"America Is All In is showing up in force at COP31 to let the world know that millions of Americans are still in," said the group's chair, Gina McCarthy, a formerNational Climate adviser.

"Mayors, governors, and cross-sector leaders from all across our country will be in Türkiye to demonstrate the strength of US subnational climate leadership and build partnerships and solutions that advance people's lives everywhere. " Green Groups Boost Pressure on Schumer to Block Permitting Bill That Guts Environmental Protections ›Despite Midterm Win, Are Democrats About to Help GOP Pass 'Massive Giveaway' to Big Oil and Big Tech?

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›Jessica Corbett" on permitting reform in Congress, even as he's promoting action to slash planet-heating emissions on the world stage.to pollute," "economic collapse related to financial risk is on its way," and the "real villains" are not only theWhitehouse is the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works' ranking member and could chair the panel when Democrats claim their majority in January. He headed for the summit afterthat it would undermine its clean energy provisions by propping up the dirty fossil fuel industry and further accelerating the expansion of deeply unpopular "Sen.

Whitehouse is a reliably strong voice for climate action and a frequent presence at the climate talks," Collin Rees,, said in a Thursday statement.

"This makes it even more disappointing that he's choosing to introduce and champion a Trump-backed bill that would accelerate massive build-out of fossil fuel projects and AI data centers by weakening environmental protections. ", and industry-funded front groups who have spent millions of dollars lobbying for the bill," Rees asserted. "BAAJA could fast-track construction of, desecrating tribal nations' sacred sites, and raising households' energy bills.

It would gut bedrock environmental laws in exchange for some weak promises Trump has already committed to breaking.

"to frame the legislation as "a BIG step to fight climate change," Rees pointed out that "proponents’ own modeling shows that the bill's transmission provisions would have no discernible benefit to our climate, while unlocking unprecedented fossil fuel development. At best, this bill leaves US emissions, not cutting deals that hand them even more power. Climate leadership at COP31 must be matched by climate leadership at home, and that means rejecting BAAJA.

"Wednesday that Whitehouse "told reporters by phone that he would return by Monday for the next permitting reform vote," and "the 75-23 Senate vote to advance the legislation earlier this week had ⁠improved its prospects in the House of Representatives. " "He said members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus had assured ⁠senators that the House will hold a vote on the measure and were optimistic about its chances of passing," according to the news agency.

While the midterm election results mean Democrats will control both chambers next year, for now, they still have Republican majorities. Backed by those GOP majorities in Congress, Trump has delivered on his 2024 campaign promise to serve fossil fuel industry interests since returning to office early last year. That has included abandoning the, and refusing to participate in annual UN climate summits—even though the United States is the world's worst historical polluter.

With the world barreling toward "an irrecoverable overshoot of 1.5°C," the Paris Agreement's global temperature rise limit for this century, unless governments "rapidly reduce emissions to limit both the magnitude and duration of this overshoot," as Climate Action Tracker"America Is All In is showing up in force at COP31 to let the world know that millions of Americans are still in," said the group's chair, Gina McCarthy, a formerNational Climate adviser.

"Mayors, governors, and cross-sector leaders from all across our country will be in Türkiye to demonstrate the strength of US subnational climate leadership and build partnerships and solutions that advance people's lives everywhere. " Green Groups Boost Pressure on Schumer to Block Permitting Bill That Guts Environmental Protections ›Despite Midterm Win, Are Democrats About to Help GOP Pass 'Massive Giveaway' to Big Oil and Big Tech? ›The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

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