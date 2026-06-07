Sen. Warner calls Bill Pulte a ‘security risk’

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) called Bill Pulte, the new acting director of national intelligence, a “security risk” in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, saying his loyalty to President Donald Trump threatens election security.

Sen. Mark Warner called Bill Pulte, the new acting director of national intelligence, a"security risk" in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, saying his loyalty to President Donald Trump threatens election security.

Maine Senate Democratic candidate Graham Platner addressed his recent string of controversies on Friday night during a rally in Bar Harbor alongside progressive California Rep. Ro Khanna ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

UFC honcho Dana White talks to CNN’s Sara Sidner about his friendship with Donald Trump and how 25 years ago Trump offered the fledgling sport a venue when no one else would. Watch the full documentary, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: UFC at the White House on Sunday, June 7 at 8P ET.

Democratic voters in Maine are grappling with new allegations against Senate candidate Graham Platner while debating whether he remains their strongest contender against Republican Senator Susan Collins in the 2026 Senate race. CNN's Danny Freeman reports. President Donald Trump said Thursday he would be open to meeting with Iran’s new supreme leader if there’s an agreement to end the war. Protests have grown in Albania over a development project linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The Associated Press reports the project is planned within a nature reserve, while one environmental group says the area is being"irreversibly destroyed. ”A 30-second ad that aired after Game 1 of the NBA Finals featured New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsing three congressional candidates, including one whose deleted past posts have drawn scrutiny.





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