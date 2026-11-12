Sen. Van Hollen floated as Schumer alternative as Dems debate Senate, House leadership

Democrats eye new leadership as they regain House and Senate majorities.

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 08: Sen. Chris Van Hollen introduces Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, during a volunteer appreciation event at Black Heart of Saint Paul on August 8, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Flanagan and Rep. Angie Craig are both vying for the Democratic endorsement in next Tuesday's primary election. prepare to take control of both the House and Senate, a new round of internal debate is underway over who will lead the party in each chamber, with some lawmakers signaling their support is not guaranteed.

Also read Democrats look to Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen for new leadership

The uncertainty is most pronounced in the Senate, where calls are growing for a leadership change as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. , seeks to become majority leader. The uncertainty is most pronounced in the Senate, where calls are growing for a leadership change as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. , seeks to become majority leader.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, recently said, “Nobody who works harder than Chuck Schumer. But in my view, the time is now for change. ” Sen.

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Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. , also suggested she is withholding support until candidates lay out a clear alternative.

“Whoever wants my vote is going to have to show me a concrete plan that's definitively different. I'm a no until and unless I see that from anyone,” Slotkin said this week. The push for new leadership is also coming from incoming senators, including Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed, who will have a vote in the party’s leadership elections.

“I think it is a moment right now for us to be thinking about new leadership,” El-Sayed told CNN. He added, “Like I said, Sen. Schumer has led ably in the past. But this is a moment for a refresh.

” Schumer, for his part, defended his bid and said he expects to win.

“I’m confident I will be elected majority leader. We have great unity in our caucus and I'll be proud to lead it as majority leader,” Schumer said.. MS NOW reported this week that Van Hollen has been speaking with colleagues about the direction of the caucus and is “actively listening. ” Van Hollen also addressed the speculation in comments to MS NOW, saying in part, “...

I am in the process right now of calling my colleagues because ultimately the question is whether the caucus is hearing the same calls for change or not. ” Former Clinton-era official Jamie Metzel told the National News Desk on Wednesday he believes Democrats should move toward the center.

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“The Blue Wave is all about centrists and moderates and appealing across party lines,” Metzel said. He also voiced support for Schumer, saying, “I think Senator Schumer has done an excellent job and I think now is the time for the Democrats to consolidate our wins and move in a centrist direction, which is what the American electorate has very clearly called for. ” In the House, Democrats appear more unified behind current Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

, despite some resistance from within the party. Jeffries could become the first Black Speaker of the House. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

, said, “Hakeem Jeffries delivered the largest majority in this Congress in decades. He has earned the right to lead us. ” House Democrats will vote internally on their nominee for House speaker later this month. Senate Democrats are expected to hold their election for Senate majority leader on Dec. 1.

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