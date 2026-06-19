Sen. Tim Scott: America's Constant Change and Progress

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) shares a personal story of his grandfather's life and his own political journey to highlight America's constant change and progress in a video for Breitbart's 'American Tributes' project.

In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, Breitbart presents 'American Tributes', a collection of original videos from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration, each expressing their love for the country.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) shared a poignant story in his video, highlighting the constant change and progress in America. His grandfather, who had only completed the third grade and spent his life picking cotton, lived long enough to witness Scott's election to Congress.

'Happy birthday, America! 250 years,' Scott began, 'Change is the one constant in America, always moving in the right direction. ' He attributed the country's blessings to its ability to learn, grow, and overcome obstacles. 'This is a country that doesn't get bitter. We struggle, there's pain, but that births promise.

There are opportunities that typically come from our obstacles,' Scott said. Scott's video was released as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, with organizations like Freedom 250 planning a Great American State Fair to mark the occasion. Scott, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2016, has a unique perspective on America's progress, having been appointed to the seat in 2013 after former Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC) resigned





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America 250 Tim Scott Constant Change Progress Overcoming Obstacles

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