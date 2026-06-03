Sen. Tim Kaine Refuses to Denounce Maine Senate Candidate's Nazi Tattoo

In an interview on CNN, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) declined to condemn Maine's U.S. Senate candidate, Graham Platner, who has a Nazi tattoo. Kaine maintained that it's up to Maine Democrats to decide their nominee, while host Kasie Hunt pressed him on whether he's comfortable with a potential colleague having a Nazi tattoo.

In a recent interview on CNN's 'The Arena', Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) declined to condemn Maine's U.S. Senate candidate, Graham Platner , who has a Nazi tattoo.

Host Kasie Hunt asked Kaine about the controversy, given that control of the Senate could hinge on the Maine race. Kaine maintained that it's up to Maine Democrats to decide their nominee, but Hunt pressed him on whether he's comfortable with a potential colleague having a Nazi tattoo. Kaine reiterated his stance, stating that Maine voters should make the call.

Hunt questioned the relevance of the tattoo in the election, to which Kaine responded that it's relevant to the voters, but ultimately, it's their decision





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Tim Kaine Graham Platner Nazi Tattoo Maine Senate Race Democratic Nominee

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