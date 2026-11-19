Senator Thom Tillis objects to Senator Rick Scott's BLAST Act, arguing the lobbying ban for former lawmakers is too broad and restricts unpaid advocacy for constituents.

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina formally objected to a unanimous-consent request by Senator Rick Scott of Florida to advance the BLAST Act, effectively halting the proposed legislation. The bill aims to impose a lifetime ban on lobbying activities for former members of Congress after they leave office. Tillis argued that the current text of the proposal is overly broad and would criminalize essential, unpaid constituent services and advocacy for charitable causes.

Tillis Raises Concerns Over Unintended Consequences

Senator Tillis began his objection by clarifying that he has no intention of returning to Washington to lobby for profit after his term ends in January. He stated that critics misunderstanding his motive should not think he is preparing for a lucrative post-Congress career. However, he expressed deep concern that the BLAST Act would inadvertently prevent former legislators from helping citizens navigate complex federal systems without receiving payment.

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Tillis emphasized that his objection stems from his commitment to advocacy for specific issues, including Alzheimer's disease and autism awareness. He pointed out that he has a niece who has been nonverbal and a paraplegic since birth, requiring extensive Medicaid coverage and support. Under the proposed law, Tillis claimed he would be unable to make a phone call to ensure his niece receives the necessary healthcare coverage, even if he is not being compensated for his efforts.

The North Carolina senator further explained that the bill would restrict his ability to advise board members of healthcare organizations on how to navigate congressional processes. He argued that preventing former lawmakers from guiding rural hospitals or healthcare companies facing devastating bills creates an unjust barrier. Tillis insisted that his actions would not involve bending rules but ensuring that vulnerable individuals receive the coverage they are legally entitled to.

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Scott Defends Bill and Addresses Criticism

Senator Rick Scott responded to Tillis's concerns by asserting that the real-world application of the law does not match the hypothetical scenarios presented. He thanked Tillis for raising the issue but argued that the BLAST Act is necessary to stop the revolving door of politicians leaving office to immediately become paid lobbyists. Scott maintained that his constituents do not support allowing former lawmakers to retain jobs that allow them to influence Congress for financial gain.

Scott acknowledged that Tillis should have the opportunity to advocate for causes he cares about, but he disputed the notion that former legislators act on a pro-bono basis. He stated that the problem is not about altruism but about the systemic corruption that arises when politicians leverage their connections for profit. Scott emphasized that his goal is to ensure that Washington politicians work for the public interest rather than their own financial bottom line.

The Florida senator wrote on social media platform X that Washington is corrupt and that he is fighting for term limits, bans on lobbying, and a ban on stock trading. He argued that these measures are essential to restore integrity to the political system. Scott indicated that he is open to discussing amendment ideas to address Tillis's fears, hoping to craft a bill that achieves its anti-corruption goals without penalizing genuine public service.

Next Steps for the Legislation in Senate

Although Tillis's objection prevented the immediate passage of the BLAST Act by unanimous consent, the legislation remains active in the legislative process. The bill has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it can be modified and debated further. This referral provides an opportunity for committee members to draft amendments that might resolve the concerns raised by Tillis regarding unpaid constituent services.

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The Senate Judiciary Committee has the authority to amend the text of the bill and report it back to the full Senate for further consideration. If the committee approves changes, Scott could introduce the revised legislation on the floor and seek another opportunity to advance it. This process allows for potential compromises that might satisfy both the anti-corruption goals of the sponsor and the civil liberties concerns of the objector.

As Tillis prepares to leave the Senate in January, the debate over the BLAST Act highlights ongoing tensions between government ethics reforms and the practical needs of constituent representation. Lawmakers continue to grapple with defining the boundaries of post-office advocacy. The outcome of the committee review will determine whether the lifetime lobbying ban moves forward or requires significant restructuring to address unintended consequences.