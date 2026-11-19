Senator Ruben Gallego states he will not rule out a government shutdown to stop war funding in Iran, though he warns the tactic may not succeed if the president retains executive power.

Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona stated unequivocally on Wednesday that he will not rule out supporting a government shutdown if the legislative process leads to the defunding of military operations in Iran. The Arizona Democrat made this firm declaration during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press NOW, where he addressed the urgent political imperative to halt what he describes as an illegal and immoral war. His comments directly回应ed questions from host Kristen Welker regarding the willingness of Democratic lawmakers to leverage a federal closure as a tactical weapon against executive war powers.

Welker specifically referenced the position held by Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who has argued that Democrats should refuse to fund the conflict even if it necessitates a federal shutdown. When asked if he would support such a drastic measure to end the hostilities, Gallego responded with an absolute affirmation of his openness to the strategy, provided it achieves the desired outcome. He emphasized that the primary objective is to stop the war, and any political tool that serves that goal warrants serious consideration from progressive legislators.

Also read Sen Gillibrand Introduces Bill To Defund Offensive Iran Operations

Despite his willingness to consider a shutdown, Gallego raised significant concerns about the potential inefficacy of such a tactic in curbing presidential authority. He argued that a government shutdown might only halt non-military operations while the executive branch continues to fund the war through alternative financial mechanisms. The senator pointed out that the president possesses substantial power to shift funding around and maintain military operations regardless of standard legislative appropriations.

Gallego warned that a shutdown could inadvertently strengthen the president's hand, allowing him to redirect resources more freely without congressional oversight. He clarified that his support for a shutdown is conditional upon the belief that it would actually limit the president's ability to escalate or sustain the conflict. The senator stressed that legislators must thoroughly understand the full consequences of such a move before taking action to ensure they do not accidentally empower the executive branch.

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If a government shutdown results in the president gaining more power to shift money toward the war effort, Gallego indicated that the strategy would fail its intended purpose. He argued that lawmakers must ensure their actions do not inadvertently empower the executive branch to continue operations they seek to stop. This nuanced stance reflects a broader debate among progressives who view the war in Iran as both illegal and immoral, highlighting the tension within the Democratic party regarding how to check the president's military powers.

By refusing to rule out extreme legislative measures, Gallego signals that the pressure on the executive branch to end the conflict will intensify. The senator's position demands that any proposed solution, including a shutdown, must demonstrably stop the war rather than merely disrupting other government functions. His comments underscore the growing determination within progressive circles to hold the executive branch accountable for its military actions.

The political fallout from these statements is already being felt as Democratic lawmakers grapple with the implications of using government closures as a bargaining chip. The debate centers on whether such drastic measures are necessary to check executive overreach or if they risk causing unnecessary political damage without achieving the desired foreign policy goals. Gallego's willingness to entertain the shutdown option adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing discussion about war powers and fiscal responsibility.

As the situation develops, it remains unclear whether other Democratic senators will follow Gallego's lead or if the party will remain united in its opposition to the war in Iran. The outcome of these internal debates could have significant implications for the future of congressional oversight of military engagements. Gallego's stance serves as a clear warning to the administration that progressive lawmakers are prepared to take drastic action if diplomatic and legislative avenues fail to resolve the conflict.

The broader context of this political maneuvering includes the ongoing tension between the legislative and executive branches over national security policy. Gallego's comments reflect a growing sentiment that the current approach to the war in Iran is unsustainable and requires immediate intervention. The senator's willingness to engage in high-stakes political tactics highlights the severity with which many lawmakers view the situation.

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Observers note that Gallego's position is part of a larger trend of progressive lawmakers using their leverage to force debates on issues they believe are moral imperatives. The potential for a government shutdown to become a tool for foreign policy change represents a significant shift in the dynamics of Washington politics. This development could set a precedent for how future conflicts are funded and contested by the legislative branch.

As news of Gallego's statements spreads, it is likely to provoke strong reactions from both supporters and critics of the war in Iran. The senator's refusal to rule out a shutdown has already sparked discussions about the potential consequences for government operations and the broader economy. The political community is now watching closely to see if this rhetoric translates into concrete legislative action.

The impact of Gallego's comments extends beyond the immediate political debate, influencing public opinion and media coverage of the war in Iran. His assertion that the war is both illegal and immoral has resonated with many Americans who are increasingly skeptical of military interventions. This shift in public sentiment could further pressure lawmakers to take a harder line against the administration's war policies.

In conclusion, the political landscape surrounding the war in Iran is becoming increasingly volatile as Democratic lawmakers like Ruben Gallego prepare to use all available tools to challenge executive authority. The potential for a government shutdown over this issue underscores the deep divisions within the political establishment regarding the role of the United States in global conflicts.