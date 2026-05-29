Sen. Ruben Gallego Creates Legal Defense Fund Amid Misconduct Allegations

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has created a legal defense fund to help offset the cost of responding to allegations of misconduct, which were referred to the Senate Ethics Committee by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL). Sen. Gallego's office denies wrongdoing and says he is cooperating with the investigation. The allegations come after Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) faced similar allegations, which he denied through a lawyer.

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has created a legal defense fund after Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) accused him of misconduct and referred the matter to the Senate Ethics Committee , while his office denies wrongdoing and says he is cooperating with the investigation.

Sen. Gallego's team has stated that Rep. Luna has provided 'no details or evidence' of ethical misconduct and that Gallego is 'fully complying with the inquiry.

' Rep. Luna had accused Sen. Gallego of making 'multiple and uncomfortable/inappropriate advances/comments/touching, etc.' towards four women, but Sen. Gallego's office denied the claims at the time, calling them 'right-wing conspiracy theories.

' This comes after Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) faced allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, which he denied through a lawyer. Sen. Gallego had previously called Swalwell his 'best friend' and withdrew his endorsement of Swalwell's California gubernatorial campaign after the allegations surfaced.

The allegations against Swalwell were made by a former staffer and multiple other women, and more than 50 former Swalwell staffers signed a letter calling the allegations 'serious, credible, and demand accountability.

' Sen. Gallego also supported the House Ethics Committee investigation into Swalwell and argued that Swalwell was 'no longer fit' to serve in Congress. Former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has questioned Sen. Gallego's relationship with Swalwell, citing their close ties and the fact that Swalwell's gubernatorial campaign paid $40,000 to an attorney who defended him on NewsNation





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sen. Ruben Gallego Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Senate Ethics Committee Rep. Eric Swalwell Sexual Misconduct Allegations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Democrat Rep. Al Green loses primary to Rep. Christian MenefeeRep. Al Green, an experienced Democrat in Texas, lost the primary election against 38-year-old Rep. Christian Menefee. The loss comes due to redistricting and dissatisfaction with the Democrats' response to Trump administration.

Read more »

Maya Jama's Post-Split Holiday Glamour Draws Attention Amid Ex Rúben Dias Social Media ControversyLove Island host Maya Jama, 31, shares a striking white cut-out swimsuit photo from a villa holiday, showcasing her figure shortly after her 18-month relationship with footballer Rúben Dias ended. The post follows reports that Dias engaged in 'toe-dipping' - late-night Instagram follow attempts with various women - before their breakup. The article details Dias's alleged social media behavior, including brief follows of influencers like Catarina Duraes and Claire, and the couple's simultaneous deletion of each other's photos. Maya's silent reaction to his FA Cup win underscores the post-split tension. The fashion display and surrounding gossip are examined, framing Maya's confidence amid personal turmoil.

Read more »

Maya Jama's Sizzling Swimsuit Post Highlights Split from Rúben Dias Amid Social Media ScrutinyTelevision host Maya Jama shared a daring swimsuit photo on Instagram following her split from footballer Rúben Dias, as reports surface about his 'toe-dipping' social media habits during their relationship.

Read more »

Half Man Season Finale Preview: Niall & Ruben Reckon with Their PastWith the season finale hitting the streamer tonight, here's a look at what's ahead with HBO Max and Richard Gadd's (Baby Reindeer) Half Man.

Read more »