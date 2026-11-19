Senator Ron Wyden holds up the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act to force a vote on banning data centers from public lands amid industry pressure.

United States Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon has halted legislative progress on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 to protest the Senate Republican leadership's refusal to hold a vote on a proposed amendment. This amendment, introduced by Wyden, explicitly seeks to prohibit the construction of artificial intelligence data centers on federally managed public lands. The move highlights a growing legislative clash over land use priorities and the expanding footprint of the technology sector.

The Legislative Blockade and Amendment

Wyden confirmed in a statement published by The Hill that Senate Republicans are actively preventing a vote on his specific amendment to the broader bipartisan permitting reform bill. The Senator argued that the current legislative framework prioritizes corporate interests over public stewardship of natural resources. By blocking the vote, the GOP majority is effectively shielding the provision from consideration that would have barred tech infrastructure on government-owned soil.

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Wyden described the outcome of allowing the bill to pass without his amendment as fulfilling what he termed Senator Mike Lee's fever dream. He characterized this vision as a systematic giveaway of public lands to major technology corporations. This rhetoric underscores the ideological divide regarding how federal assets should be managed in the face of rapid digital infrastructure expansion.

Interior Department Land Identification Push

The legislative dispute occurs against the backdrop of reported actions by the United States Department of the Interior. Federal agencies are reportedly engaging in a proactive push to identify specific plots of federal land that are suitable for data center development. This administrative effort aims to streamline the process for technology companies seeking to build energy-intensive computing facilities.

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Concurrently, the Bureau of Land Management is directed to identify public land ripe for data center development. This agency is tasked with compiling lists of suitable sites and providing them directly to department leadership. This top-down approach facilitates the allocation of land to private industry without requiring the same level of congressional scrutiny that Wyden's amendment would have enforced.

Stakeholder Concerns and Political Profit

Opposition to the bill extends beyond Wyden, with numerous advocacy groups raising alarms about the potential consequences. Critics have highlighted provisions in the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act that would open up public lands for data center development. These groups argue that the legislation threatens historic and cultural sites while providing handouts to large energy consumers.

Allegations of personal financial conflict have also entered the debate. Reports suggest that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum stands to personally profit from data center construction on public lands. Financial disclosures indicate that Burgum has anywhere between eighteen point one million dollars and sixty-four point four million dollars invested in energy sectors that could benefit from the new policies.

Public Sentiment and Environmental Impact

Environmental advocates and local representatives are mobilizing to resist the shift in land use policy. Gregg Bafundo, a senior adviser of the coalition and former ranger of the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest, told the Washington State Standard that the American people do not want data centers on public lands. He emphasized that the government must ask for permission before utilizing these natural resources for industrial purposes.

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Bafundo stated that these are our lands and that the government cannot act without public consent. The coalition is calling for a bolder set of solutions that prioritize working-class interests and environmental protection over corporate expansion. They argue that the current political system is dominated by corporate interests that benefit from deregulation and land privatization.

The introduction of the Wyden-Daines amendment has already garnered support from more than twenty groups demanding the protection of Fourth Amendment rights and public land integrity. As the Senate continues to debate the permitting reform bill, the standoff between Wyden and Republican leadership remains a critical flashpoint in the national conversation over technology, land, and governance.