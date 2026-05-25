Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has expressed his support for the anti-weaponization fund, citing the need for it due to the government's weaponization against citizens.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has pledged his support for the anti-weaponization fund , part of a settlement reached between President Donald Trump and the Internal Revenue Service in a $10 billion lawsuit over the leak of his tax returns.

Johnson called the timing unfortunate but said the fund was needed because of the government's weaponization against citizens. He cited the case of Judge Troupis, a man who represented President Trump in a matter similar to when John F. Kennedy was questioned by electors in Hawaii in 1960, who is now up on felony forgery charges due to weaponization.

Johnson stated that this fund has been used in the past by previous presidents, including Obama, and that it was a timing issue that led to the current situation. He also mentioned that Democrats will take the political advantage of the situation and that the fund is needed to counter the massive weaponization against ordinary citizens.

Johnson believes that the fund should have guardrails to prevent its misuse and that it is only fair to have such a fund in place when citizens are being weaponized by the government





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