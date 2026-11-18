Senator Ron Johnson tells Fox Business Network that Congress lacks the capability to regulate artificial intelligence, attributing control to tech creators due to the technology's immense complexity.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox Business Network's "Big Money in the Morning," Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a Republican, declared that the United States Congress is fundamentally incapable of effectively regulating the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence. This statement came while discussing the recent widespread global technology outage that disrupted various critical network services worldwide. The senator emphasized that the complexity of these systems far exceeds the legislative body's current capacity to manage or restrict their development and deployment.

Complexity of Artificial Intelligence Systems

Johnson argued that a very small fraction of the global population truly understands how artificial intelligence works, and an even smaller number know how to create it from scratch. He noted that even the engineers and scientists who build these systems do not fully predict when they might lose control over the algorithms they have developed. This profound lack of universal comprehension makes comprehensive government oversight nearly impossible to achieve through traditional legislative means. The technology operates in a realm where even its creators admit to not knowing every possible outcome.

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Skepticism Regarding Cyber Actor Attribution

When host Brian Brenberg asked for his perspective on the recent outage, Johnson declined to attribute the incident to a specific malicious cyber actor. He stated that the current administration has not identified any foreign adversary or criminal group responsible for the disruption. Instead, he suggested that the chaos could simply be the result of patching vulnerabilities in aging infrastructure as new artificial intelligence tools discover weaknesses. This technical explanation is plausible, according to the senator, rather than assuming a coordinated attack on global networks.

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Limits of Congressional Regulatory Power

The Wisconsin senator asserted with absolute certainty that Congress is not equipped to bring the powerful forces of artificial intelligence under reasonable control. He warned that lawmakers might attempt to tax the industry or use these incidents to expand government power through overregulation. However, he dismissed the idea that they could solve the problem with sensible rules, calling the task too complex for legislative bodies. He believes that only the tech geniuses who created these systems can manage them responsibly moving forward.

Responsibility of Tech Creators

Johnson placed the burden of safety and ethical management on the technology creators themselves rather than on government regulators. He expressed hope that these innovators will act responsibly, dismissing doomsday predictions that artificial intelligence will end humanity. He reasoned that creators want to live like everyone else and therefore have a vested interest in preventing catastrophic failures. The senator concluded that society must accept that there are no easy answers for such complex technological challenges.