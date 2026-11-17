Sen. Ron Johnson details why Senate Republicans left Washington over the weekend, citing Senate rules requiring a 30-hour delay before judicial confirmations.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) addressed the decision by Senate Republicans to adjourn for the weekend on Tuesday, attributing the move to procedural constraints within the US Senate. He argued that staying in session would have resulted in idle waiting time due to specific rules governing the confirmation of federal judges. Johnson stated that the current chamber rules mandate a 30-hour interval between quota votes and the final confirmation vote. This procedural requirement meant that any effort to vote over the weekend would have been delayed regardless of the senators' presence in Washington.

Senate Rules and Confirmation Delays

Johnson explained that the mechanism for confirming circuit court judges requires a mandatory waiting period before a final vote can occur. He noted that unless there is a unanimous consent agreement among all senators, the 30-hour clock must run its full course. He asserted that Democratic senators would not consent to yielding this time to accelerate the process. Consequently, Republicans faced a choice between waiting idly or recessing until the following week when the votes could finally take place.

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The senator emphasized that the 30-hour rule is a strict procedural barrier that cannot be bypassed without unanimous agreement from both parties. He pointed out that Democrats are unwilling to cooperate on shortening this timeline, effectively forcing the chamber to wait. Johnson described this dynamic as a core reason why the Senate operates as a grossly dysfunctional institution. He argued that these rules force senators to sit around without productive activity while technicalities delay critical governmental functions.

Leadership Election Controversy

Beyond the judicial confirmations, Johnson highlighted internal conflicts regarding the timing of Republican leadership elections. He criticized the rapid scheduling of these elections, which occurred shortly after the party's recent electoral losses. Johnson claimed he was the first senator to publicly support President Trump's view that the filibuster rule should be ended. He argued that the devastating loss deserved structural changes rather than immediate re-election of the existing leadership team.

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Johnson revealed that he proposed holding a meeting and delaying the leadership vote to allow for proper consideration of candidates. He stated that this proposal was defeated in a 31 to 15 vote among Republican senators. He described the immediate election as a sham process that gave no time for potential challengers to campaign. He walked out of the proceedings respectfully, refusing to participate in what he viewed as an unfair procedure designed to maintain the status quo without contest.

Comparison with Democratic Tactics

Senator Johnson drew a sharp contrast between Republican and Democratic approaches to leadership transitions. He noted that Democrats are not holding their leadership elections until December, allowing ample time for debate. He pointed out that this delay gave Democrat Chris Van Hollen time to consider running against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Johnson argued that Republicans should have allowed similar time for deliberation, especially given the significant electoral setback.

He described the Republican leadership election schedule as obnoxious and unjustified by the circumstances. Johnson asserted that the rules state leadership elections should occur within a week of the new Congress starting in January. By holding the vote earlier, Republicans deprived themselves of the strategic advantage that Democrats enjoyed. He concluded that the current Senate rules create an uneven playing field that favors the party with more procedural flexibility.