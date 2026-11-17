Senator Peter Welch becomes the first major lawmaker to shift from supporting Chuck Schumer to undecided, complicating the leadership race against Chris Van Hollen.

Senator Peter Welch of Vermont has officially declared himself undecided in the race for Senate Majority Leader. This significant move disrupts earlier assumptions that he would firmly back the incumbent, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York. The announcement introduces fresh uncertainty into the Democratic caucus as the December election approaches.

Aaron White, the spokesperson for Senator Peter Welch, confirmed that the senator is engaging in active discussions with both candidates. These conversations focus on determining the best strategic path for Democrats to address national challenges. Senator Welch aims to ensure the party presents a united front despite internal differences.

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Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland views this development as a potential opportunity. He argues that new leadership is necessary to meet the current political moment. While he has publicly garnered backing from only five senators, he hopes to consolidate support among those seeking change in the party structure.

Despite the shift by Senator Peter Welch, Senator Schumer retains a commanding numerical advantage. Current projections indicate that Senator Schumer has secured the support of fifteen senators. In contrast, Senator Chris Van Hollen has publicly garnered backing from only five senators. The mathematical gap remains steep despite the growing murmurs of dissent.

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Three other members of the caucus have expressed interest in leadership alternatives without fully committing to the challenger. These include Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, and Senators-elect Troy Jackson of Maine and Adam Hamilton of Kansas. Their stance reflects a desire for change while maintaining a cautious distance from the formal contest.

Senator Schumer responded to the evolving situation by asserting that the Democratic caucus remains united. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Senator Schumer expressed confidence in his ability to secure the necessary votes. He emphasized that the caucus is cohesive and ready to move forward with a clear vision for the next legislative session.

The leadership election is scheduled to take place in December. Even if Senator Peter Welch were to switch his support to Senator Chris Van Hollen, Senator Schumer would still possess more than half of the votes required to win. This mathematical reality underscores the precarious position of the challenger. The incumbent remains well-positioned to retain the role unless a significant portion of the caucus shifts support.

The outcome of this leadership contest will define the direction of Democratic policy and strategy. Senator Chris Van Hollen has positioned his campaign as a necessary evolution for the party. However, the numerical gap between the two candidates remains steep. Their final decisions could narrow the margin, but current projections suggest that Senator Schumer is likely to remain the Senate Majority Leader.