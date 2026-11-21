Washington Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen outlines a plan to replace the business and occupation tax with a corporate income tax, drawing sharp criticism from media commentators who argue the shift prioritizes revenue over economic stability.

Washington Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen has formally introduced a significant proposal to replace the state's existing business and occupation tax with a corporate income tax. This structural change targets corporate profits rather than gross receipts, aiming to align Washington's revenue model with other states while maintaining overall fiscal totals. The legislative framework currently under discussion seeks to fundamentally alter how Washington collects revenue from commercial entities by assessing taxes based on net profits instead of total business activity volume.

The initiative remains in its preliminary phases, with no formal legislation expected to reach the floor of the state legislature before the year 2028. This extended timeline suggests a complex process involving extensive committee reviews, public hearings, and negotiations among stakeholders who will be directly affected by the financial changes. Pedersen's stated goal is a replacement, not an additional tax layered on top of the existing system, intending to yield equivalent revenue totals for the state government.

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KIRO host Jake Skorheim and fill-in host Tim Gaydos have voiced strong opposition to the concept during recent broadcasts on KIRO Newsradio. Skorheim characterized the push for this tax reform as driven by an insatiable desire for additional government revenue rather than a genuine need to fund basic public services. He questioned the political dynamics surrounding Initiative 645, suggesting that businesses that chose not to spend millions opposing the millionaires tax repeal were inadvertently signaling that they could tolerate further tax increases.

Skorheim offered a specific interpretation of why major technology companies did not take a more visible role in the previous campaign. He argued that these entities did not want to get into the line of fire and hoped to let high earners sacrifice an income tax to protect themselves from broader economic penalties. Jake described what he believed those companies hoped to gain by staying out of the dispute, noting a fear that corporate leadership would turn an evil eye on them if they had opposed the millionaires tax repeal more vigorously.

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Tim Gaydos compared the pursuit of tax revenue to an obsession depicted in literature, specifically comparing lawmakers' behavior to Gollum's attachment to the ring in The Lord of the Rings. Gaydos described conversations with elected officials who identify as leftists, drawing a comparison with business executives focused on revenue. He stated that the basic services provided by government are not the primary goal for these officials, but rather that revenue is the north star and their precious objective in these negotiations.

The discussion has extended to the broader fiscal health of the state, with Skorheim pointing to economic forecasts provided by Washington Governor Bob Ferguson. The administration's projections indicate a challenging financial trajectory that necessitates a sharp focus on maintaining revenue streams. Skorheim noted that there is a reason why the administration has to focus on their revenue, citing that the economic outlook is heading down a very dark path which requires immediate fiscal attention.

The transition from a gross receipts tax to a profit-based system would significantly change how Washington businesses plan their financial strategies. Currently, the business and occupation tax applies regardless of whether a company is profitable or operating at a loss. A shift to a corporate income tax would theoretically provide relief to businesses experiencing downturns or low margins, while potentially increasing the tax burden on highly profitable corporations.

However, skeptics worry that the replacement will not result in net savings for the business community. They fear that the complexity of the new system and the political climate surrounding tax legislation could create uncertainty for investors and operators. Critics argue that this emphasis on the bottom line takes precedence over the well-being of businesses that contribute to the local economy, potentially ignoring long-term consequences for commercial operations within Washington.

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Skeptics also highlight that the debate continues to evolve as stakeholders await more concrete details on how the proposed changes will be implemented and enforced in the coming years. The perception that leadership is pursuing an endless quest for funds regardless of economic impact has fueled resistance among business owners and political commentators alike. The situation remains tense as the window for early legislative action closes and the 2028 timeline looms larger for those affected by these potential fiscal shifts.