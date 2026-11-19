Senator Patty Murray calls for the removal of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the US lost its measles elimination status, promising oversight hearings.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray delivered a sharp rebuke of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. following the official confirmation that the United States has lost its measles elimination status. The Washington Democrat appeared on Good Day Live on Thursday morning from Washington, D.C., to outline immediate legislative actions that incoming Senate Democrats plan to pursue after taking majority control in January. Murray cited the resurgence of preventable diseases as direct evidence of policy failures under the current administration's leadership.

Murray Demands RFK Jr. Removal Over Measles Setback

Senator Patty Murray explicitly called for the firing of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., linking his public statements directly to the deterioration of public health outcomes in the country. She characterized the loss of the national measles elimination status as absolutely tragic and horrific, emphasizing that the setback endangers children and erodes trust in federal agencies. Murray argued that the administration, including the White House, has actively spread vaccine misinformation that undermines scientific consensus and public safety.

Also read Sen-Elect Andrews Demands RFK Jr Removal From HHS Role

Measles Status Loss Linked to Policy Failures

The United States officially lost its measles elimination status due to outbreaks that began last year and continued to spread throughout the current year. This status is maintained only when a country prevents the continuous spread of the disease within its borders for twelve months or longer. Murray directly attributed this public health regression to the leadership style and messaging of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Department of Health and Human Services. She urged parents to ignore political narratives and instead consult their family doctors for accurate guidance on immunization.

Kennedy Defends Record Against Regulatory Criticism

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has consistently argued that federal regulators previously failed to adequately investigate potential risks associated with childhood immunizations. During a September speech to Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine advocacy group he formerly led, Kennedy accused past health officials of regulatory malpractice. He claimed that previous administrations did not conduct sufficient studies to identify product risks, leaving scientific gaps that his department is now working to document. These remarks stand in direct contrast to decades of large-scale scientific research which has found no link between childhood vaccines and autism.

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New Working Group Targets Scientific Independence

In response to what she described as the decimation of scientific staffing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Senator Patty Murray launched the Public Health for America working group. This new initiative is designed to draft legislative safeguards that insulate federal health agencies from political interference. Murray is collaborating with prominent Washington state health leaders on this effort, including Dr. Helen Chu of the University of Washington and Patty Hayes, the former director of Public Health - Seattle & King County. The group aims to rebuild trust and restore scientific independence within critical health institutions.

Local Impact and Upcoming Congressional Oversight

The local impact of this national health setback is already visible within Washington state, where the Department of Health has documented fifty-eight measles cases so far this year. These cases have resulted in four hospitalizations across the state, though no deaths have been reported. With Democrats set to assume the Senate majority in January, Murray pledged that Congress will move quickly to hold oversight hearings. These hearings will scrutinize the administration's public health policies and address the spread of vaccine misinformation that has contributed to the current crisis.