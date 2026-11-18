Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski warns that the SAVE America Act disenfranchises rural voters. She urges Republican colleagues to block the election reform bill before the new Congress takes control.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski is intensifying her opposition to the SAVE America Act as Congress returns for a lame-duck session beginning on Nov. 9. The bill, a sweeping election reform measure pushed by some Republicans, faces stiff resistance from Murkowski who argues it disproportionately harms rural Alaska n communities. Her stance comes just before Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress in January, creating a narrow window for debate.

Murkowski Details Rural Voting Barriers

Murkowski has consistently argued that the SAVE America Act fails to serve as a simple fix for election safeguards. She previously voiced her objections in a floor speech in March and reiterated her position in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published on July 17. In that piece, she stated that the legislation as written does not meet the claims of its proponents regarding basic electoral security. She supports common-sense reforms like voter ID and citizens-only voting, which align with many of her colleagues.

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Her primary concern focuses on the bill's impact on rural voters who face significant geographic and logistical challenges. Alaska is larger than Texas, California, and Montana combined. The state operates five regional election offices and maintains a satellite office in Kenai to serve this vast territory. Murkowski highlights that the Senate version of the bill, which served as a substitute amendment to Senate Bill 1383, imposes strict documentary proof requirements.

Documentation Requirements and Tribal ID Issues

The proposed legislation would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. This includes the in-person presentation of such proof at polling places. Tribal identification cards would only qualify as valid voting identification if they contain both a photo and an expiration date. Murkowski noted that many existing tribal IDs do not meet these specific criteria, potentially excluding Native voters from the process.

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The bill does include an alternative provision allowing an affidavit for voters unable to obtain qualifying photo ID after making reasonable efforts. However, Murkowski points out that this is insufficient for many residents. More than 50,000 Alaskans voted by mail in the 2024 general election. The new restrictions would severely limit this popular option for a large segment of the electorate.

Real-World Impact on Alaskan Citizens

Incomplete records have left some Native elders without the documents required by the federal REAL ID law. Alaska began issuing REAL ID cards in January 2019, nearly 14 years after the federal law was originally enacted. This lag has created a gap where many long-time residents lack the specific documentation now mandated for voting registration. Murkowski told the Senate that while disenfranchisement may not be the bill's intent, she fully expects it to be a direct outcome of this policy.

The concern around the SAVE America Act now centers heavily on the Senate's calendar. A bill that could not pass during regular order all year is being pitched as unfinished business for a departing majority. Some proponents suggest it might be passed through a party-line reconciliation package. However, reconciliation is not an assured path to success due to Senate rules.

Hurdles to Passing Reconciliation Package

Senate rules restrict provisions whose budgetary effects are merely incidental to their policy changes. On June 4, an attempt to waive budget rules for a SAVE America Act amendment failed with a vote of 48-50. Majority Leader John Thune faces an uphill battle to secure the necessary votes to pass a reconciliation package. Including the SAVE America Act only makes the mathematical challenge more difficult.

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Murkowski is not questioning the loyalty of her Republican colleagues, but she emphasizes that one vote does not stop a bill. She should take the case she made in her floor speech and op-ed directly to her peers. She should especially appeal to those from states with similar geographic distances or those leaving the Senate in January who no longer face a primary election.

Constitutional Arguments and Future Steps

As chair of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, Murkowski used a March briefing on Native housing legislation to outline the bill's implications for Native voters. She has argued that the Constitution largely entrusts states with administering elections. She asserts that states know their own geography and citizen needs best. While Congress has constitutional authority to regulate congressional elections, this power does not resolve the practical problems identified in Alaska.

Murkowski has stated that the bill does not achieve its stated goals of enhancing security while maintaining access. The remaining weeks of the lame-duck session are not enough time to repair the legislation. However, they are enough time for Murkowski to build the Republican opposition needed to stop it. She is well-placed to make this argument given her committee role and deep understanding of state-level administration.