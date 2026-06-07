Sen. Moreno: 'Embarrassing' Congress Can't Pass SAVE America Act

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said it's 'embarrassing' Congress can't pass the SAVE America Act, while Colombia requires proof of citizenship.

Sen. Bernie Moreno expressed that it was “embarrassing” that Congress has been unable to pass the SAVE America Act, while countries like Colombia have “incredibly accurate” ways to hold safe and fair elections.

, Moreno, who had been in Colombia to observe the election there, spoke about how Colombia does not allow mail-in ballots, and requires not only voter ID, but proof of national citizenship.

“It’s kind of embarrassing from the perspective of Congress, that we can’t even pass a SAVE America Act. Let me lay out how Colombian elections are run.

First of all, no mail-in balloting. Single day election, you have to have your proof of national citizenship with you to vote. So, it’s not only voter ID, but 100 percent strict proof of citizenship. If you don’t have it with you, they don’t even let you into the hall where you vote,” Moreno shared.

“All paper ballots, the ballots are counted by hand, and the results are delivered after an hour and a half, after polls close. They have election watchers there that are vigilant, they have judges there that are disputing any claims that are made. ” Moreno continued to explain that there had been around 750,000 election observers, volunteers, with roughly 13,000 from “outside the country. ” “It’s an incredibly accurate way to run an election.

My takeaway, I felt embarrassed for the United States of America, and as a senator, I felt even more humiliation thinking that Congress can’t even pass proof of citizenship and proof of ID to vote in American elections. ” “And, what we saw in California, where they’re still counting ballots, is completely insane,” Moreno continued. Abelardo de la Espriella, the conservative candidate running for president in Colombia.

“Because of his tremendous accomplishments in life, and his political support for me, personally, it is my Honor to give Abelardo my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on June 2. “‘EL TIGRE’ ABELARDO DE LA ESPRIELLA WILL NOT LET THE WONDERFUL PEOPLE OF COLOMBIA DOWN! ” Espriella and Sen. Iván Cepeda, a far-left candidate for president in Colombia, will compete against each other in a runoff election on June 21.





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