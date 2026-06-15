Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the former senate majority leader, was hospitalized on Sunday, according to his spokesperson.

Nathan Posner / Anadolu via Getty Images file A spokesperson for Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. , said he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and is “receiving excellent care.

” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. , the former senate majority leader, was hospitalized on Sunday, according to his spokesperson.

“Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning,” spokesperson David Popp said in a statement. “He is receiving excellent care.

”he would not seek reelection this yearThe longtime GOP leader has also faced concerns and questions about his mental fitness for office after he several timesTherapist shares a simple breathing exercise to ‘reset' your nervous system in less than 1 minute The Kentucky senator was first elected to his post in 1984 and was first elected Republican leader in the Senate in 2007. He held the post until early 2025.

Several elected officials in Washington in recent years have faced questions about their mental and physical fitness for office as they’ve aged.





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Senator Mitch McConnell hospitalized, spokesperson saysSen. Mitch McConnell was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning, according to his spokesperson.

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Senator Mitch McConnell hospitalized, spokesperson saysSen. Mitch McConnell was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning, according to his spokesperson.

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