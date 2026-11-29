Sen. Mike Lee, chief strategist spread debunked claim on social media
Utah's senior senator and one of his top staffers used a social media platform to spread a debunked story about a government agency paying actors millions of dollars to visit Ukraine.
The claim, originating from a fake video, was spread by Lee's strategist. SALT LAKE CITY – Utah's senior senator and one of his top staffers spread a debunked story on social media about a government agency paying actors millions of dollars to visit Ukraine.the United States Agency for International Development had paid"millions to celebrities to visit Ukraine.
" Hauser added that actress Angelina Jolie in particular received $20 million. USAID was used as a slush fund for leftist elites worldwide. Disgusting use of taxpayer funds. No wonder why Hollywood sides with Democrats!
"USAID was used as a slush fund for leftist elites worldwide," Lee wrote on X, amplifying Hauser's post. "Disgusting use of taxpayer funds. No wonder why Hollywood sides with Democrats!
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