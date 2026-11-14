Sen. Mark Kelly Celebrates Opening of Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center

California Science Center dedicates the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center featuring Space Shuttle Endeavour, with Sen. Mark Kelly and Lynda Oschin attending the grand opening event in Los Angeles.

Thousands of visitors gathered in Exposition Park on Friday, November 13, 2026, to witness the official opening of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. The new facility in Los Angeles serves as the permanent home for Space Shuttle Endeavour, which is displayed in its launch position alongside historic capsules, Mars rovers, and Apollo-era spacesuits. This multi-year project culminates in a major cultural landmark for the city, providing a dedicated space for public education and inspiration.

Senator Mark Kelly Joins Grand Opening Celebration

United States Senator Mark Kelly attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the arrival of the spacecraft he once commanded. Kelly flew aboard Endeavour during two separate spaceflights and led its final mission before its retirement. Hundreds of schoolchildren were present for the grand opening, exploring exhibits and meeting the astronauts who helped bring the shuttle to its new home in Southern California. Kelly described the moment as a significant opportunity to spark curiosity in the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Also read Space Shuttle Endeavour Unveiled at California Science Center Expansion

Personal History With Space Shuttle Endeavour

Senator Mark Kelly has a deep personal connection to the vessel now on display at the California Science Center. His first mission launched in December shortly after the September 11 attacks. Kelly noted that the shuttle itself was built as a replacement for the Challenger disaster, making it a symbol of resilience and tragedy. His second flight occurred while his wife, then-Representative Gabrielle Giffords, was recovering in a hospital following an assassination attempt. She was still inpatient when he was in space, creating a moment of profound personal stakes during the mission.

Legacy Honored by Lynda Oschin and Family

Lynda Oschin, wife of the late Samuel Oschin, stood by as the center bearing her husband's name opened to the public. Samuel Oschin was a dedicated patron of science and exploration. When the shuttle was moved from Houston to Los Angeles, Lynda Oschin requested that a photograph of her husband be placed in the commander's seat. NASA Administrator Charles Bolden honored this request. The framed photograph remains permanently in the cockpit, serving as a tribute to the benefactor whose support made the museum expansion possible.

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Logistical Challenges and Community Support

The journey to bring Space Shuttle Endeavour to California involved complex logistical efforts that began fourteen years ago. Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove highlighted the community's involvement, recalling the night the shuttle became temporarily stuck on Crenshaw Boulevard during its transport through Los Angeles. The incident drew large crowds, turning a logistical hiccup into a neighborhood celebration. Kamlager-Dove thanked the dreamers, scientists, and engineers who worked to actualize the vision of a space museum in South Los Angeles.

Educational Goals and Future Inspiration

Jeffrey N. Rudolph, president and CEO of the California Science Center, emphasized that the opening is about dreams and permanent education. The facility aims to inspire children from across the country to pursue challenging fields like mathematics and engineering. Senator Mark Kelly expressed hope that students will look at the shuttle and believe in their own potential. He stated that the ability of humans to build such a complex machine should motivate young people to achieve great things, noting that the inspirational value of the center is immeasurable.