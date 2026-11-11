Sen. Mark Kelly Blasts Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Over Iran War Management

Senator Mark Kelly calls Pete Hegseth a disaster for mismanaging the Iran conflict, urging his resignation and criticizing his leadership decisions.

Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona voiced a scathing rebuke of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on CNN's Inside Politics, accusing the former Army chief of mismanaging the United States' involvement in the Iran conflict and demanding his removal from office.

Kelly Blames Hegseth for Iran War Mishandling

Kelly labeled Hegseth a "disaster" and claimed he had botched the war in Iran, a conflict many argue the U.S. should never have entered. The senator urged that Hegseth was never qualified for the role and should have been fired multiple times, citing Hegseth's firing of senior admirals and generals as evidence of poor leadership.

Also read Is This Pete Hegseth's Last Stand?

Critique Links to Tom Massie's Articles

Kelly referenced seven of eight articles by Representative Tom Massie, arguing they expose illegal orders allegedly passed by Hegseth. He suggested that if Hegseth had heeded advised guidance, the resulting crisis could have been avoided and that the secretary's tenure had exceeded his "expiration date."

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Implications for U.S. Military Leadership

The senator's remarks draw attention to the broader debate over military strategy and civilian oversight. By calling out the dismissal of key officers, Kelly highlights concerns about institutional stability and the potential erosion of critical expertise within the defense establishment.

Next Steps and Political Fallout

While no formal resignation request has been filed, Kelly's comments add pressure on the administration to address leadership concerns. The senator's stance may influence intra‑party discussions and future congressional hearings on defense appointments and crisis management protocols.