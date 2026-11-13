Sen. Kennedy Demands Lutnick and Bessent Testify on NVIDIA Chip Sales

Senator John Kennedy calls for Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to testify before Congress regarding controversial advanced chip sales linked to former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, issued a stern demand on Thursday for top administration officials to appear before Congress regarding the sale of advanced semiconductors. He specifically named Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as individuals who must provide answers to lawmakers. Kennedy also insisted that former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang must testify alongside these cabinet members to clarify the details of the transaction.

Congressional Testimony Demands

Kennedy argued that the American public and Congress are owed clear explanations regarding the movement of billions of dollars in technology assets. He stated that the Department of Commerce appears to have approved the sale of $4 billion in advanced chips to a company associated with Huang. The Senator emphasized that this approval process requires immediate scrutiny and public accountability from the highest levels of the executive branch.

Also read Howard Lutnick is next Trump official top Dems want on the chopping block amid NVIDIA scandal

Chips and National Security Risks

The core of Kennedy's inquiry revolves around the potential diversion of sensitive technology to the Communist Party of China. He questioned the verification methods used by federal agencies to ensure the chips remained within the intended commercial entity. Senator Kennedy explicitly asked why the sale was greenlit and how officials could be certain the technology did not end up in the hands of foreign adversaries. He framed the situation as a significant national security concern that demands rigorous investigation.

Leadership Accountability Pressures

Kennedy criticized the lack of transparency from Secretary Lutnick, noting that the former executive head of one of the world's most powerful companies has been deeply involved in shaping artificial intelligence policy for America. The Senator suggested that Lutnick should have already held a press conference to address the allegations directly. Kennedy remarked that if he were in Lutnick's position, he would have immediately engaged the media to answer all questions from the American people.

Advertisement

Strategic AI Policy Implications

Commenting on the broader implications for United States foreign policy, Kennedy highlighted the irony of a private sector leader making critical AI policy decisions while facing these controversies. He questioned the integrity of the process that allowed such significant deals to proceed without immediate public disclosure. The Senator indicated that the current handling of the situation by administration officials appears to be a distraction from the primary goal of securing American technological superiority.

Future Legislative Actions and Next Steps

Despite the current hesitation from the administration to engage with the press, Senator Kennedy announced that the matter will be taken up in Congress. He affirmed that Lutnick will be called to testify before congressional committees regardless of his current reluctance to speak publicly. The Senator implied that legal and political pressures are mounting, suggesting that officials may be consulting with their legal teams to manage the fallout from these revelations.