Senator John Kennedy calls for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify under oath regarding alleged failures in U.S. export controls on advanced chips to China.

During a Sunday appearance on NBC's Meet the Press, Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana issued a direct demand for U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify under oath before a Senate committee. The Louisiana Republican outlined his intention to scrutinize federal leadership regarding the enforcement of American export controls on advanced semiconductors. Kennedy emphasized that his primary concern is not with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, but rather with the government officials he believes allowed Chinese entities to bypass these critical national security restrictions.

Senate Pressure on Trade Officials

Kennedy explicitly targeted Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick for immediate congressional testimony, arguing that their departments failed to prevent the circumvention of U.S. technology bans. He expressed deep skepticism regarding the competence of the Department of Commerce, suggesting that the agency either lacked the necessary knowledge to enforce rules or intentionally allowed them to be violated. The senator argued that the actions taken by the administration potentially jeopardized United States national security by permitting the Communist Party of China to acquire restricted advanced chips.

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The call for testimony was prompted by recent reports indicating that Jensen Huang had agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee regarding the so-called Jensen Huang crisis. While host Kristen Welker pressed Kennedy on whether U.S. national security had been put at risk due to this scandal involving the now-former Nvidia founder, the senator dismissed the importance of Huang's testimony. Kennedy stated he was less interested in speaking with Mr. Huang and more focused on holding senior cabinet members accountable for their oversight of export policy.

Allegations of Administrative Failure

Senator Kennedy characterized the administrative response to the chip scandal as potentially knowing and deliberate rather than accidental. He accused the Department of Commerce of allowing the Communist Party of China to circumvent established export controls on advanced semiconductor technology. His commentary suggested two possible scenarios: either the officials were profoundly incompetent, which he jokingly compared to their fitness for running a food truck, or they knowingly permitted the illegal transfer of restricted technology. He asserted that it appeared they knowingly allowed this to happen, raising serious questions about intent and governance.

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During the broadcast, Kennedy addressed the internal dynamics between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. He noted that Bessent has publicly urged a cessation of certain practices, implying a rift within the administration on how to handle the semiconductor issue. Kennedy proposed putting both secretaries in front of a committee simultaneously, instructing them not to attack each other during the proceedings. He believes that joint testimony is necessary to clarify the roles of each department and determine where responsibility lies for the regulatory failures.

Implications for Export Policy

The senator's demand highlights the growing political pressure on the Trump administration's trade and technology strategies. Kennedy concluded that if Secretary Lutnick is effectively giving away American chips to foreign adversaries, he needs to stop the practice immediately. The request for under-oath testimony signals a potential escalation in congressional oversight, with lawmakers seeking to establish a clear record of whether export controls were enforced or neglected. This development could lead to more rigorous hearings into how the Commerce Department manages national security risks related to advanced technology exports.

As the Senate Banking Committee prepares for Jensen Huang's testimony, the focus has shifted toward the administrative failures that allegedly enabled the scandal. Kennedy's intervention ensures that the scrutiny will extend beyond the corporate leadership of Nvidia to the highest levels of the U.S. government. The upcoming hearings will likely address whether current policies are sufficient to prevent future breaches of export controls or if more stringent enforcement mechanisms are required.

Senator Kennedy's comments underscore the intersection of corporate governance and national security in the global semiconductor market. By demanding accountability from Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, he aims to expose any systemic weaknesses in the U.S. export control framework. The outcome of these potential testimonies will determine whether the administration can restore confidence in its ability to protect American technological advantages from competitors like the Communist Party of China.