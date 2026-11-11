Sen. Josh Hawley Announces Fasting and Prayer After GOP Midterm Losses

Senator Josh Hawley calls for a national prayer session on December 15 following Republican defeats in the 2026 midterms, citing shifting voter demographics.

United States Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri announced a nationwide period of fasting and prayer on Monday, directly responding to the significant electoral setbacks experienced by Republicans during the 2026 midterm elections. The Missouri lawmaker stated that the results from last Tuesday were both shocking and historic, prompting him to call for immediate spiritual reflection among the American public.

Hawley Calls For National Prayer Session

The Senator invited Christians to gather and seek the Lord following the election outcomes that saw Democrats gain substantial ground across multiple chambers of Congress. He confirmed he will host a specific time of fasting and prayer for the nation on Tuesday, December 15, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

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Hawley urged supporters to meet him at the designated location and time, framing the event as a necessary response to the political shift that occurred on November 3. This scheduled gathering represents a direct attempt by the Missouri senator to address what he views as a critical moment requiring divine intervention and communal repentance.

Democratic Gains Reshape Political Landscape

The decision to organize this prayer session comes after Democrats successfully flipped at least seven Senate seats while gaining control of more than two dozen House districts. In addition to these legislative victories, Democratic candidates secured several governorships, including wins in states that have traditionally been considered strongholds for the Republican Party, such as Texas.

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These electoral shifts mark a dramatic change in the balance of power within the federal government, with the blue wave extending into regions that had previously resisted Democratic outreach. The combination of legislative and executive gains has intensified the focus on the underlying demographic changes driving these results.

Shifting Demographics Drive Election Results

Analysis of the electorate reveals that religiously unaffiliated voters, often referred to as religious "nones," massively outnumbered white evangelical Christians during the 2026 midterm cycle. This demographic realignment played a pivotal role in contributing to the Democratic victory, highlighting a significant departure from previous voting patterns.

White evangelical Christians made up only twenty percent of the electorate in this election cycle, a notable decline from twenty-three percent in 2024 and twenty-four percent in the 2022 midterms according to poll data. Conversely, the share of religious nones increased to twenty-seven percent of voters, up from twenty-four percent in the previous cycle, underscoring the growing influence of secular voters.

Implications For Future Political Strategy

The stark contrast between the declining percentage of white evangelical voters and the rising number of religiously unaffiliated individuals presents a complex challenge for Republican strategists. The loss of support in traditional strongholds like Texas indicates that the party must adapt its messaging to appeal to a broader and more diverse coalition.

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As the political landscape continues to evolve, the upcoming days will likely see intense debate over how to interpret these demographic trends and their long-term impact on national elections. The prayer session organized by Senator Hawley serves as one of the first major public responses to these changing tides, setting the stage for further discussion on the future direction of the Republican Party.