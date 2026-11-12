Sen John Kennedy Calls for Urgent Legislative Action on Inflation and Defense

Republican Senator John Kennedy urges immediate Senate action on permits, stock trading bans, and military funding to address voter concerns before Democrats take control.

Senator John Kennedy delivered a sharp critique of Republican strategy on Wednesday during an appearance on Fox News Channel's Hannity program. The Louisiana lawmaker addressed the party's recent midterm election setbacks and outlined a specific list of legislative priorities. He argued that the GOP must act decisively while they still hold the majority in the Senate. Kennedy emphasized that the party has more than fifty days remaining before Democrats assume control of the chamber.

Strategic Legislative Priorities for Republicans

Kennedy stated that Republicans in the Senate must abandon their current approaches and adopt greater wisdom to regain public trust. He explicitly rejected the notion that the recent electoral defeat was a normal occurrence for a midterm cycle. Instead, he characterized the loss as a significant warning sign that required immediate and tangible responses from lawmakers. The senator insisted that the party must focus on policies that directly impact the financial well-being of everyday citizens.

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The first major proposal Kennedy advanced involves passing a permitting bill designed to accelerate project approvals. He argued that reducing bureaucratic delays would help alleviate inflationary pressures in the economy. By speeding up infrastructure and energy projects, the administration could potentially lower costs for consumers and businesses alike. This measure was presented as a foundational step to demonstrate legislative competence and economic stewardship.

Additionally, the senator advocated for the passage of a reconciliation bill that does not require Democratic support to pass. He specifically highlighted the inclusion of a fraud bill authored by Senator Joni Ernst within this reconciliation package. Kennedy explained that the financial savings generated by this fraud prevention measure would be dedicated to paying down the national debt. This approach aims to further reduce inflation while promoting fiscal responsibility and government integrity.

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Measures to Address Housing and Government Ethics

Kennedy proposed increasing the tax-free gain that individuals receive when selling their primary residence. He noted that this change would directly assist with housing affordability and reduce the financial burden on homeowners. By allowing taxpayers to keep more of their profit from home sales, the policy would provide relief to those navigating a challenging real estate market. This suggestion was framed as a practical solution to a pressing economic concern for many families.

On the issue of ethics, the senator called for a complete ban on stock trading by members of Congress. He argued that preventing lawmakers from engaging in securities transactions would restore public confidence in government institutions. Furthermore, Kennedy suggested that all pardon brokers should be required to register with the government. He drew a parallel between this requirement and the existing registration process for lobbyists representing foreign governments.

Military Preparedness and Political Reality

The senator also stressed the need to increase funding for the United States military. He pointed out that Iran is currently running low on ammunition and resources. Kennedy warned that failing to bolster military readiness could lead to another conflict similar to the situation in Afghanistan. He emphasized that avoiding such scenarios requires adequate preparation and financial support for the armed forces.

Kennedy acknowledged that these proposals might not resolve all the problems facing voters named Toby and Edith. However, he believed that taking action would demonstrate a willingness to address their concerns. He criticized the strategy of inaction, noting that doing nothing offers no clear path to victory or resolution. The senator argued that the party lost significant support because it appeared unwilling to act on key issues.

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Despite these detailed recommendations, Kennedy revealed a significant obstacle to implementing his plan. He stated that he has requested permission from Senate leadership to pursue these measures. However, the leadership has currently declined to grant him that authorization. This lack of support has stalled his ability to move these initiatives forward within the Republican caucus.

Kennedy concluded his comments by urging listeners to contact Senate leadership and advocate for these changes. He expressed frustration that his suggestions were rejected without consideration for their potential impact. The senator reiterated that the party must find a way to get back on track before the transition of power occurs. He left the audience with a clear message that the current strategy is insufficient for future success.