Fetterman has already drawn one primary challenger, but more Democrats are eyeing runs as the senator’s standing the party’s voters sinks.

Pennsylvania Democrats have a long list of complaints against Sen. John Fetterman and the list of potential primary challengers for the first-term lawmaker is growing nearly as long.

The Democrat has already drawn a challenger from the left, Ahmed Moor, a Philadelphia writer who was born in Gaza and launched a campaign last week. But more candidates are likely eyeing the seat ahead of 2028 as Fetterman’s unprecedented unpopularity with his own party makes a crowded Democratic primary field increasingly expected — regardless of whether he runs for reelection.

Also read Sen Rand Paul and Sen-elect Andy Barr back Rep James Comer for Kentucky governor

For starters, the senator’s critics say, he has been dismissive of his constituents’ concerns and absent at many public gatherings , particularly in Philadelphia . Fetterman, 57, has cast key votes in favor of President Donald Trump ’s nominees and agenda, including the war in Iran. And he even cut a video for Republicans ’ midterm convention, which praised the president and disparaged his own party’s left wing.

“I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism, and the anti-American way of life,” Fetterman said in the video. Roughly three quarters of Pennsylvania Democratic voters held an unfavorable view of their party’s senator, according to a September poll from The Inquirer, New York Times and Siena University conducted shortly after the video. And a majority of all voters see him as more of a Republican.

Fetterman has repeatedly denied that he plans to switch parties, but he has left the door open to it if opposition to Israel becomes the party’s official stance. He recently indicated that he could leave if Senate Democrats elect U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen , an outspoken critic of Israel, as Senate majority leader.

. If Fetterman chooses to change parties, run as an independent or retire, it’ll set off a wide open race for Pennsylvania Democrats who feel emboldened after this month’s midterm success . But even if Fetterman remains a Democrat, the party appears primed for a bruising contest with no shortage of candidates.

Here’s who is already running, who is likely to run and some wild cards who could make the race even more interesting. Officially running Ahmed Moor, a 42-year-old West Philadelphia resident and Palestinian-American writer, became the first to announce his interest in running for Fetterman’s seat in 2028, declaring his candidacy just a week after Election Day this year. His personal background and foreign policy positions directly contrast with Fetterman’s, who has wholeheartedly embraced Israel during its war with Hamas.

Moor was born in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza that was largely destroyed in the latest conflict with Israel, and moved to Philadelphia as a child. He calls Israel’s response to the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas — which killed about 1,200 Israelis and sparked a war that has left more than 74,000 Palestinians dead — a genocide and supports withdrawing U.S. military aid to Israel as well as imposing sanctions until Palestinians have equal rights to Israelis.

Advertisement

After the attack, Moor became a dues-paying member of the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. He has never held or run for political office aside from a recent position as a committeeperson within the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee. Prior to beginning his campaign, Moor worked in finance at Swiss Re Capital Markets, a global reinsurance firm and as a freelance journalist covering the 2011 revolution in Egypt.

Very likely to run Though he hasn’t made any formal declarations, all signs point to a Senate run by U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, who currently represents Beaver and parts of Allegheny County. During this year’s midterms, Deluzio, a 42-year-old Navy veteran and lawyer, deployed his campaign war chest for Democrats in competitive U.S. House and legislative seats.

His campaign said he raised or directly donated $300,000 for congressional candidates and raised or donated $350,000 for state candidates, in addition to $65,000 for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. As he traveled to the state’s swing districts, he honed a Democratic message on issues like the war in Iran and affordability. Deluzio, a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus , has been endorsed by the Working Families Party and progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for his U.S. House seat.

But he has also maintained strong relationships with moderates in his party as well and attended a post-election summit in Denver headed by centrist Democrats, even though he said he hasn’t been endorsed by the group . He also became a founding member of the New Economic Patriots, an economically populist group of Democrats focused on making corporations pay more and reducing the role of money in politics.

When asked about his potential aspirations for higher office, Deluzio has said he’s open and considering whether he’s the best candidate for the role.

“Can my family support this? Can I win? And will I be the best damn senator possible? ” Deluzio recently told The Inquirer .

“If the answer to any of those things is not a resounding yes, then I won’t go do this. If it’s a yes, then maybe I will. But that’s how I think about it. And what John Fetterman does doesn’t affect it one bit for me at this point.

” Possible rematch It’s also possible that two Democrats who came up short against Fetterman in 2022 — former U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta — see their chances improved by Fetterman’s fading numbers. Lamb received about 26% of the Democratic primary vote four years ago, and Kenyatta raked in about 11% — but Fetterman clobbered both of them outright, winning 59% in total .

Since then, Kenyatta, 36, now a five-term state lawmaker representing North Philadelphia , has become the Democratic National Committee vice chair . Lamb, who flipped his U.S. House seat covering a district around Pittsburgh blue during Trump’s first term in 2018, gave up his position to run against Fetterman. He was later succeeded by Deluzio. In 2025, Lamb, 42, joined a Democratic organization to build digital voter efforts in key battleground states.

Both have expressed outrage about Fetterman’s actions in the U.S. Senate. After Fetterman said he would vote against a resolution requiring congressional debate and approval prior to U.S. involvement in Iran, Lamb, a former prosecutor in the Marines , said the senator had approached the war with an cavalier attitude unbecoming of the office.

“He’s gone a long way on vibes, finally meets an issue that requires the input of serious people and he talks about bombing and killing like it’s a video game,” Lamb said on X . “I would say it’s embarrassing but if you think about the human lives involved it’s far worse than that. ” Lamb, a critic of Fetterman’s lack of town halls, began holding some of his own , including more than a dozen across the state.

In 2025, he said he did not plan to challenge Fetterman in a 2028 primary, but that could still change . Kenyatta rejoiced after Democrats took the majority the U.S. Senate in this year’s midterms — not just because of what it means for their legislative agenda, but also because of the minimized influence Fetterman will have on votes .

“We just Fetterman proofed the US Senate,” Kenyatta said on social media. Potential history-makers in the House But Deluzio and Lamb aren’t the only current and former House members who could pursue the seat. Five other current and former U.S. House members in Pennsylvania have been floated as potential candidates and have yet to rule it out. All are women and would make history in a state that has never elected a woman to the U.S. Senate.

Advertisement

U.S. Madeleine Dean , a Montgomery County Democrat, told Politico this month she is “considering” a U.S. Senate run, citing her her disappointment with Fetterman’s tenure in office.

“I have been concerned about, really, two things, which is his family and his health … and am very disappointed in his activity as a senator and in his votes,” she said. Dean, 67, ran against Fetterman in 2018 when both were vying to serve as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor but she dropped out and pursued a run for Congress instead — in a year that saw a record number of women elected to Congress, along with U.S. Reps.

Mary Gay Scanlon, Chrissy Houlahan and former U.S. Rep. Susan Wild. Houlahan, 59, who represents Chester County , has publicly called out Fetterman, asking her social media followers to call his office to urge him to oppose Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s confirmation. She has also said U.S. Sen.

Dave McCormick , a Republican, has been easier to work with than Fetterman.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been disappointed with some of his votes and that I’m confused by it,” she told Punchbowl News in April . ”But I’m not responsible for deciding whether he runs again.

” Scanlon, who represents Delaware County and part of Philadelphia, expressed her dismay toward Fetterman when he and seven other Democratic Senators voted to end the U.S. government shutdown in 2025 in an agreement that did not include healthcare fixes the party had demanded amid one of the longest closures in American history. Wild, who represented Lehigh Valley for three terms until she narrowly lost her seat in 2024 , has also said she’s “not ruling out” a run.

But, she said, she’s more interested in thinking about supporting strong female candidates in general for the seat.

“People worked so hard for Fetterman and he kicked them in the teeth. On to 2028 when we elect a real Dem,” Wild, 69, wrote on X in March . Another potential candidate could be U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, a Pittsburgh progressive who was first elected to the House in 2022 and is also a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus with Deluzio.

She’s a member of the House’s left-leaning “Squad” along with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, too. She spearheaded efforts to get the Jeffrey Epstein files released and has been an ally of U.S. Rep. -elect Chris Rabb , the democratic socialist elected to represent Philadelphia in the U.S. House this year.

But one name, for sure, is now crossed off the list . U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Philadelphia, an outspoken critic of Fetterman who had consulted with advisors about a possible run, decided this month to remain in the House as the incoming chairman of the powerful Budget Committee. Fetterman’s future Fetterman has not yet said whether he will seek a second six-year term.

— and, if so, whether he would do so as a Democrat. He’s increasingly leaned on Republicans for fundraising, including through joint committee with McCormick . Those connections could be a tough sell to voters if he remains in the party. If Fetterman does want to win reelection to another term in 2028, the senator “has a lot of work to do earn the trust of people of Pennsylvania,” Democratic Gov.

Josh Shapiro told NBC after the state’s massive blue wave.

“He’s got to show up, and he should speak to the people of Pennsylvania about what his plans are. ” Staff Reporter Sam Janesch contributed to this story.