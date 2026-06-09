Sen. John Curtis praises swift Pentagon fix to Latter-day Saint faith classification

Sen. John Curtis said he was encouraged by the Pentagon's rapid response after concerns were raised that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sai

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks to supporters and media following his projected win in the Utah GOP primaries on June 25, 2024. Sen.

John Curtis said he was encouraged by the Pentagon's rapid response after concerns were raised that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were not being categorized as Christians in military religious preference listings. The issue was corrected over the weekend after members of Utah's congressional delegation worked through multiple channels, including direct outreach to Pentagon officials and the White House.

"Quite frankly, I have never seen people engage as fast and earnestly as we did on this issue," Curtis told KUTV's Heidi Hatch. Pentagon revises religious classification list after Utah lawmakers push for change Curtis said he was less concerned about theological debates and more concerned about the federal government's role in defining religious beliefs.

"I have found it very frustrating that other people try to define our beliefs. That's all fine, but when the U.S. government tries to define our beliefs, I think that was the line too far to cross," Curtis said.

"We can have debates all day long, but the federal government has no business trying to define my beliefs or the beliefs of my neighbors. " The senator said removing religious classifications beyond listing the faith itself may be the best approach moving forward. "It probably is wise not to try and weigh in on which are Christian and which are not.

Here again, this is no role for the federal government, so simply listing the name of religion is probably a good answer," he said. Curtis credited Utah's congressional delegation for working together to secure the change. While Sen. Mike Lee spoke with President Donald Trump, Curtis said he and others worked directly with Pentagon staff.

"There were a lot of text messages exchanged between us, but we all found our way to have an influence. In our case we met with staff at the Pentagon this morning, they got a commitment to speak with Secretary Hegseth on his way back from Europe this morning, which they did, and literally within the hour the change was made. All these efforts from my colleagues weighed in and made a difference," Curtis said.

"You don't see a lot of change in Washington and to have this happen over the weekend I think is impressive," he said. "Nobody should be more concerned than those who serve in the military that somehow their faith will be misinterpreted by the people they serve with," he said.

"I have been very pleased by the receptivity of not just people at the Pentagon, but colleagues and a text from someone of a different faith and different party who said, 'If you want me, I'm in. ' As I look back, the reaction to this was heartwarming to me, and the quick change is heartwarming, and I think what started off not good has ended well," Curtis said.

Beyond the Pentagon issue, Curtis said Utah's delegation continues to coordinate on other major issues facing Congress, including surveillance authorities and the conflict involving Iran.

"The same coordination between the delegation is happening on issues with the war, FISA and all the issues. We are all using the channels we have. Some like this, we get a speedy resolution, but that doesn't mean we are not working as hard behind the scenes, sometimes and sometimes in the open, with the delegation engaged as well, and we are going to work together to bring all Utah's values to the forefront," he said.

Congress is expected to revisit the debate over renewing Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act authorities this week.

"We are dealing with an issue right now of government surveillance that deals with two issues that sometimes conflict, the absolute need to stop terrorism and the absolute need to protect U.S. citizens from their government and that debate is raging," Curtis said. "We tried to take a vote last week and were unable to come up with an answer.

As we return this week because that authority we have given the government expires, finding that right line is super important and that is what we are working on this week.

"Curtis also addressed concerns about the conflict involving Iran and its impact on energy markets and global trade. "We can debate all day long if we should have gotten ourselves in this fix, but we did, and there is no quick way out, and that's just the reality," he said. "That's one of the problems with this war powers resolution. You can't simply pass a resolution that the war has stopped.

The strait is still closed, we still have all of these problems. A lot of us prefer we were not here and figure out how to get out as quickly as we can and without making compromises at the same time for our protection now and down the road.

"Pentagon officials revised the new religious classification list after several days of criticism from Utah lawmakers. Sen. John Curtis announced the change MondaOregon, California temples dedicated by church leaders Two temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were dedicated Sunday, one in California and the other in Oregon. The Yorba Linda California TemplAnthony “Tony” Duke-Rosati, a West Valley City firefighter and father of a young boy battling a rare and deadly brain disease, died June 2.

He was remembered byThe Tower Fire that started near Scipio in Millard County grew overnight to an estimated 1,280 acres and remains only 10% contained. The human-caused fire was f





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