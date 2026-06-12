Sen. John Cornyn Faces Public Exchange with Conservative Activist over Election Integrity Bill

Conservative activist Scott Presler publicly recounted his interaction with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) at an airport, urging the senator to prioritize the SAVE America Act. The legislation, which requires proof of citizenship for federal voter registration, has been a contentious issue in recent elections. While Presler detailed the encounter, Cornyn has not publicly responded to the activist's claims.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) found himself in a public exchange with conservative activist Scott Presler after Presler claimed they had a conversation at an airport.

Presler, known for his grassroots efforts in election integrity, approached Cornyn and urged him to push for the passage of the SAVE America Act, which would mandate proof of citizenship for federal voter registration. In a lengthy response, Presler recounted the encounter, stating that he was respectful and professional, and that their interaction took place in a crowded airport setting with numerous witnesses.

He argued that the legislation would boost voter turnout and cited recent Republican losses in California to emphasize the importance of election integrity measures. Presler also criticized extended vote-counting periods and outdated voter registration records, suggesting that resources could be better spent on voter registration and turnout efforts in battleground states. Cornyn, who was an original cosponsor of the SAVE America Act, has not publicly responded to Presler's claims





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Scott Presler Sen. John Cornyn SAVE America Act Election Integrity Voter Registration

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