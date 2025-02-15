Sen. Jim Justice Slams 'Shocking' Liberal Democrats Over Government Spending

New Senator Jim Justice (R-WV) criticizes Senate Democrats for opposing cost-cutting measures under the Trump administration, calling their defense of spending 'unbelievable' and 'wasteful'. He highlights his support for President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Initiative, which aims to streamline government and reduce federal spending. Justice defends DOGE's decision to cancel millions in federal grants, including funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training at the Department of Education.

New Senator Jim Justice, a Republican representing West Virginia, has expressed his dissatisfaction with what he perceives as excessive government spending. He has specifically criticized Senate Democrats for their opposition to cost-cutting measures implemented under the Trump administration. Justice, who successfully transitioned from a long-standing Democratic Senate seat in November, revealed that he has been astounded by the political landscape in Washington since assuming office.

In an interview on 'The Faulkner Focus' on Friday, he stated, 'I'm a new kid on the block in the Senate. Watching the liberal Democrats in Washington, D.C., is absolutely shocking to me.'A staunch ally of President Donald Trump, Justice has wholeheartedly supported the administration's recent endeavors to reduce federal spending. He took to social media platform X last month to express his endorsement, stating, 'I’ve joined 25 other Republican governors in supporting President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Initiative. The goal is to streamline government, cut wasteful spending, and balance the federal budget. Let’s make it happen.' Justice has defended DOGE's decision to cancel millions in federal grants, including over $100 million allocated for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training at the Department of Education. He criticized the allocation of funds for such programs, stating, 'We don’t need to be sending tens of millions of dollars to people to teach them about Sesame Street, or tens and tens and tens of millions of dollars to terrorist groups to absolute teach them DEI,' referencing spending uncovered by DOGE. Democrats, however, have vehemently opposed the administration's cost-cutting measures, arguing that programs like DEI training are essential for ensuring fairness and inclusion within federal agencies. Justice rebuked these criticisms, accusing Democrats of defending unnecessary spending. He questioned their stance, stating, 'Why in the world you … absolutely defend this unbelievable amount of waste? And they continue to do it,' He urged lawmakers to allow Trump's team to continue its work unhindered, emphasizing, 'At the end of the day, we elected President Trump, and let him do his job. For crying out loud, let him get his team in place and let him do his job.' Justice expressed gratitude towards Elon Musk for his willingness to address government inefficiency and highlighted the contrast between Musk's approach and the Democrats' tactics, stating, 'Thank goodness for Elon Musk, that he’s absolutely willing to do this and asking for nothing,' He criticized Democrats for 'running through the streets with their hair on fire' in an attempt to 'whip people up' and scare Americans, adding, 'That was the strategy they had in the election and they got their doors blown off.'DOGE announced on Wednesday that it had canceled at least 58 federal contracts, projecting over $150 million in taxpayer savings. Trump has commended DOGE's efforts, claiming that it has already uncovered 'massive amounts' of fraud, waste, and incompetence in government spending





