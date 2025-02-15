Sen. Jim Justice Slams Senate Democrats Over 'Shocking' Government Spending

Newly elected Republican Senator Jim Justice of West Virginia is criticizing Senate Democrats for their opposition to cost-cutting measures under the Trump administration. He calls the spending 'unbelievable' and 'wasteful', highlighting his support for the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency initiative. Democrats counter that programs like DEI training are crucial for fairness and inclusion.

Newly elected Senator Jim Justice, a Republican representing West Virginia, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with what he perceives as excessive government spending. He has specifically criticized Senate Democrats for their opposition to cost-cutting measures implemented during the Trump administration. Justice, who secured a formerly Democratic Senate seat in November, stated that his experiences since assuming office in Washington have been deeply unsettling.

Describing himself as a 'new kid on the block' in the Senate, Justice, a former West Virginia governor, commented on 'The Faulkner Focus' on Friday, saying, 'Watching the liberal Democrats in Washington, D.C., is absolutely shocking to me.' A close associate of President Donald Trump, Justice has wholeheartedly endorsed the administration's recent efforts to reduce federal spending. He publicly declared his support for President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Initiative, stating on social media platform X, 'I’ve joined 25 other Republican governors in supporting President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Initiative. The goal is to streamline government, cut wasteful spending, and balance the federal budget. Let’s make it happen.'He has defended DOGE’s decision to cancel billions of dollars in federal grants, including over $100 million allocated for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training at the Department of Education. Justice criticized these expenditures, stating, 'We don’t need to be sending tens of millions of dollars to people to teach them about Sesame Street, or tens and tens and tens of millions of dollars to terrorist groups to absolute teach them DEI,' referring to spending uncovered by DOGE. Democrats, however, have condemned the administration's cost-cutting measures, arguing that programs like DEI training are crucial for ensuring fairness and inclusion within federal agencies. Justice countered these accusations, asserting that Democrats are defending unnecessary spending. 'Why in the world you … absolutely defend this unbelievable amount of waste? And they continue to do it,' he asserted. DOGE announced on Wednesday that it had canceled at least 58 federal contracts, projecting over $150 million in taxpayer savings. President Trump has applauded DOGE's recent endeavors, claiming that it had already uncovered 'massive amounts' of fraud, waste, and incompetence in government spending. Justice urged lawmakers to allow Trump's team to continue its work unhindered. 'At the end of the day, we elected President Trump, and let him do his job,' he stated. 'For crying out loud, let him get his team in place and let him do his job.' He criticized Democrats for their 'running through the streets with their hair on fire' tactics, aiming to 'whip people up' and frighten Americans. 'That was the strategy they had in the election and they got their doors blown off.





