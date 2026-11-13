Sen. Jim Banks Demands Testimony From Commerce Officials Over China Chip Sales

Senator Jim Banks calls for urgent hearings with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Kessler regarding alleged violations of Trump's directive on high-end chip sales to China.

Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) has formally requested that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Under Secretary for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler appear before Congress to address serious allegations regarding the export of high-end semiconductor technology to China. The demand for testimony was issued during a Thursday broadcast of the Fox Business Network's program "Kudlow," where Banks outlined his concerns about potential policy violations.

Banks Alleges Loophole Exploitation And Policy Defiance

Banks stated directly that he believes Lutnick and Kessler exploited existing regulatory loopholes and defied a specific directive from President Trump. This directive explicitly prohibited the sale of high-end chips to China or the allowance of such sales to Chinese customers. Despite these clear instructions, the Senator asserted that the sales ultimately occurred, leading to his current call for immediate legislative action and accountability from the Commerce Department leadership.

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Committee Leadership Coordination For Immediate Hearings

To facilitate these hearings, Banks confirmed that he has already spoken with key congressional leaders to arrange the proceedings. He mentioned discussions with Chairman Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and Ranking Member Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Warren is set to become the chairwoman of the Senate Banking Committee, a body to which Banks belongs, and she is expected to play a pivotal role in scheduling the requested testimony.

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Urgent Request For Senate Banking Committee Action

The Senator emphasized the urgency of the situation by stating that he wants Secretary Lutnick and Jeffrey Kessler brought before the Senate Banking Committee as soon as possible. He argued that an immediate investigation is necessary to determine why the Department of Commerce allowed loopholes to exist that facilitated the sale of advanced chips to Chinese buyers. This inquiry aims to uncover the mechanisms that permitted these transactions despite the executive branch's clear prohibitions.

Focused Investigation Into Department Compliance

The core of Banks' request is to establish why the Commerce Department permitted the circumvention of national security export controls. He seeks to understand the internal decision-making processes that led to the exploitation of regulatory gaps. The proposed hearings will likely focus on the specific legal and administrative pathways used by the Under Secretary for Industry and Security to authorize or overlook these prohibited sales.