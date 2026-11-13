Scott Colom Proposes Zero Federal Income Tax for Under $75,000 Earners

Mississippi senator-elect Scott Colom outlines a plan to eliminate federal income tax for earners under $75,000, promising to restructure the budget to fund the initiative.

Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom has announced a sweeping legislative proposal to exempt all individuals earning less than $75,000 annually from federal income tax es.

The Democratic senator-elect outlined this bold economic relief strategy during a Thursday interview on MS NOW, which aired as part of The Weeknight program. He positioned the tax exemption as his primary legislative priority aimed at providing immediate financial support to struggling middle-class voters across the nation.

Also read Democrat Scott Colom on brink of winning Mississippi Senate race after big update

Colom addressed co-host Symone Sanders Townsend with specific confidence that the measure could secure bipartisan support. He stated that he believes some Republicans would back the initiative and suggested that President Trump might sign such a bill into law.

When directly questioned about the fiscal mechanics of this ambitious plan, Colom admitted that specific funding sources have not yet been fully detailed. He responded to concerns about covering the revenue shortfall by stating he would learn the budget system to figure out where the money is.

He compared the situation to national security spending by noting that the government already finds ways to pay for wars. This comment highlights his belief that the state has the capacity to mobilize funds for various priorities when politically motivated.

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Colom argued that the current tax structure contains significant inequities that need urgent correction to generate the required revenue. He pointed to practices where wealthy individuals borrow against their stock holdings or live off debt to avoid paying income taxes.

He described these mechanisms as unfair and asserted that closing these loopholes could generate substantial funds for the government. Focusing on fixing these systemic issues is a viable path to raising money while simultaneously providing relief to the majority of taxpayers.

There is a lot of stuff that is happening in our tax system that is unfair, Colom stated. This critique serves as the foundation for his funding strategy, suggesting that the government does not necessarily need new revenue streams but needs to enforce existing rules more strictly.

He believes that by eliminating these advanced financial engineering tactics used by the rich, the Treasury can recover significant sums without raising rates on ordinary workers. He does not think it is great that people are avoiding income tax through debt.

The senator-elect framed this proposal as a direct response to the economic struggles facing everyday citizens. He stated that we have to get money in people pockets because people are struggling out there.

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This sentiment underscores his political positioning as a leader who prioritizes the immediate financial well of his constituents over complex fiscal theories. He argued that too many current leaders are not listening to the voters who are experiencing these hardships firsthand.

Colom concluded his remarks by emphasizing the importance of political responsiveness and listening to the electorate. He stated that if we listen, we learn, and if we learn, we can deliver.

This philosophy suggests that his approach to budgeting and legislation will be driven by direct feedback from the people he represents. By aligning his policy goals with the expressed needs of voters, he aims to establish a new standard for engagement in the US Senate.

The interview segment highlighted Colom willingness to challenge the status quo of federal fiscal policy. His proposal represents a significant shift in how he intends to approach economic legislation as he prepares to take office.

As he enters the political arena, the details of how this massive tax cut will be funded will likely become a central point of discussion in the coming legislative session.

The focus remains on whether closing loopholes for the wealthy can realistically cover the costs of eliminating taxes for lower earners. The political landscape will be watching closely to see if this strategy gains traction among his new colleagues.