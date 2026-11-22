Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan states she would accept a Medicare expansion named TrumpCare if President Donald Trump negotiates in good faith to lower healthcare costs.

Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan, a Democrat from Minnesota, declared on Sunday that she is open to labeling a potential Medicare expansion deal as TrumpCare if President Donald Trump agrees to negotiate in good faith to expand healthcare coverage. Speaking on CNN's State of the Union, Flanagan emphasized that the primary goal is delivering tangible relief to constituents who are currently facing unsustainable insurance costs and high deductibles.

Flanagan's Conditional Acceptance Of TrumpCare Label

Flanagan stated that if the President is willing to work with Democrats to expand Medicare, she has no objection to calling the resulting legislation TrumpCare. She noted that many voters across Minnesota are struggling financially, with some paying for health insurance but receiving little to no actual care in return. She cited specific examples of residents facing outrageous $18,000 deductibles as evidence that the current system is failing families.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed catches Trump’s attention with pitch for ‘Trumpcare’

Background On Social Media Exchange Between El-Sayed And Trump

The discussion was prompted by a recent social media interaction involving Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed and President Donald Trump. Host Dana Bash highlighted the back-and-forth that occurred after El-Sayed suggested on Friday that he could negotiate a healthcare deal with the administration. The President responded by reposting El-Sayed's comment, stating he was ready to work on a deal that could be branded TrumpCare.

El-Sayed's Response And Flanagan's Alignment With His Stance

Abdul El-Sayed initially replied to the President's post by saying, let's get to work and that he was ready when the President was. When Bash asked Flanagan if she would be comfortable with the TrumpCare branding following El-Sayed's engagement, Flanagan reiterated that the name of the bill is secondary to the outcome. She affirmed that she would accept the name if it meant getting the legislation across the finish line and delivering for struggling constituents.

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Constituency Concerns About High Deductibles And Coverage Gaps

Flanagan emphasized that she heard repeatedly from Minnesotans during her campaign that people are absolutely struggling with the current healthcare landscape. The core issue involves individuals who are actively paying for health insurance premiums yet are still unable to afford necessary medical treatments due to high out-of-pocket costs. She argued that the administration and Congress must do more to address these financial burdens on families.

Strategic Focus On Delivering Medicare Expansion Results

Ultimately, Flanagan's position is rooted in the desire to see Medicare expanded regardless of political branding or credit assignment. She stated that if Donald Trump is ready to fight for Medicare for all, she will call it TrumpCare without hesitation. The Senator-elect maintains that the priority is ensuring that people receive the healthcare they are paying for rather than debating the title of the legislation.