Sen.-elect El-Sayed Addresses Coalition at Arab America Summit
Abdul El-Sayed attended the Arab America Foundation summit in Virginia, where he discussed his legislative priorities and the diverse political coalition supporting his historic Senate election.
Abdul El-Sayed made his first major public appearance following his historic election as America's first Muslim senator at a summit in Chantilly, Virginia, on Friday, November 6, 2026. The newly minted senator-elect arrived at an upscale Marriott conference center in a black luxury GMC Yukon Denali SUV to address attendees of the Arab America Foundation's CONNECT Empowerment Summit.
El-Sayed's Coalition Attracts Diverse Activists
Abdul El-Sayed's arrival drew a crowd of activists and representatives from organizations with varying ideological backgrounds who have rallied behind his campaign. His political rise is buoyed by a coalition that includes disaffected Democrats alongside hard-left groups and Muslim advocacy organizations. This convergence highlights a unique political alliance that has supported his bid for the Senate seat.Also readEx-NYPD Cop Sayed Mohassib Charged In Killing Of Katie Suarez
Inside the conference center, CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin paced the hallway wearing a fuchsia tunic, leggings, and white boots. Her partner, Tighe Barry, also a CodePink activist, wore a traditional Chinese jacket under a khaki Mao-style cap featuring communist iconography. Barry carried a backpack patterned with keffiyeh designs and watermelons, symbols commonly adopted by pro-Palestinian activists.
Left-Wing And Anti-Israel Groups Back Senator-Elect
El-Sayed's campaign has received support from prominent anti-Israel activists such as Linda Sarsour and left-wing streamer Hasan Piker. Hasan Piker previously made controversial remarks calling Hamas one thousand times better than Israel, a comment he later described as intentionally provocative. These figures represent part of what has been described as a red-green network linking socialist and communist elements with Arab advocacy groups.
Medea Benjamin is married to Singham, an American-born tycoon based in Shanghai whose financing of left-wing nonprofits has drawn congressional and prosecutorial scrutiny. His presence at the event underscores the financial and organizational networks supporting the senator-elect. The gathering featured displays supporting Palestinian villages and calling for an end to settler outposts in the West Bank.
El-Sayed Denies Brotherhood Ties But Acknowledges Support
Abdul El-Sayed has denied being a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, although reports indicate his family has ties to the organization. He has written favorably about the organization's leaders in the past. The senator-elect also launched the Habibi PAC, named after a baseball cap he received as a gift emblazoned with the text JD HABIBI during his victory celebration in Chantilly.
During his remarks at the summit, El-Sayed addressed questions about his future ambitions. When asked if he intended to run for the presidency, he stated he wants to serve his state as a United States senator. His supporters have laid out priorities that include cutting military aid to Israel, reflecting the views of some of his key backers.
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