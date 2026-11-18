South Carolina Senator-elect Annie Andrews calls for Robert Kennedy Jr's removal as HHS Secretary, linking his vaccine skepticism to recent measles outbreaks in the state.

South Carolina Senator-elect Annie Andrews publicly demanded that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. be removed from his cabinet position during a recent appearance on the MS NOW program Morning Joe. The former pediatrician cited the nation's loss of measles elimination status and recent local outbreaks as immediate evidence of the dangers posed by his leadership and long-standing anti-vaccine views.

Andrews Links Nomination To Senate Race Decision

Sen-Elect Andrews stated that the announcement of Robert Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for the Department of Health and Human Services was the specific catalyst that motivated her to run for the United States Senate. She clarified that while she had considered the political opportunity before, the nomination itself solidified her decision to enter the race to address public health policy.

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Andrews emphasized that the timing of the current health crisis is directly connected to the appointment. She noted that the United States has officially lost its measles elimination status, a development she views as a direct consequence of the policies and rhetoric associated with the current HHS Secretary.

Pediatrician Cites Vaccine Hesitancy And Outbreaks

With a two-decade career as a practicing pediatrician, Sen-Elect Andrews accused Robert Kennedy Jr. of peddling anti-vaccine conspiracy theories for decades. She argued that his persistent skepticism has been directly responsible for the significant rise in vaccine hesitancy and refusal observed throughout her professional experience.

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The Senator-elect specifically pointed to the severe impact of these trends on local communities. She highlighted that she holds Robert Kennedy Jr. directly accountable for the measles outbreaks that have recently swept across the country, including a significant cluster of cases in her home state.

Data from Spartanburg County, South Carolina, illustrates the scale of the issue Andrews is addressing. The region experienced nearly one thousand documented cases of measles, a stark indicator of the public health risks she associates with the current administration's approach to vaccination.

Demand For Evidence-Based Medical Leadership

Andrews declared that the time for accountability in federal health policy has arrived. She asserted that Robert Kennedy Jr. has no business leading the Department of Health and Human Services given his history of undermining scientific consensus. Her primary demand is for his immediate removal from the cabinet post.

The Senator-elect argued that the nation requires a leader who fully understands evidence-based medicine and basic scientific principles. She believes that appointing someone with a strong background in verified medical science is essential to restoring public trust and protecting national health standards.

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Senate Transition And Immediate Health Priorities

Sen-Elect Andrews expressed urgency regarding the next steps in governance. She stated that she cannot wait to assume her new role in the United States Senate, which officially begins on January 3. The date marks the start of her ability to influence legislation and oversight directly.

She emphasized that there is no time to waste in addressing the current public health crisis. Andrews plans to use her new position to advocate for leaders who prioritize scientific integrity over conspiracy theories, aiming to reverse the trends that led to the recent measles resurgence.