Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed dangles ‘Trumpcare’ pitch to get president on board with ‘Medicare for All’

Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed is making President Trump an offer he hopes the commander-in-chief can’t refuse — put his name on the sweeping government health care plan meant to cover all Americans. “D…

is making President Trump an offer he hopes the commander-in-chief can’t refuse — put his name on the sweeping government health care plan meant to cover all Americans.

“Donald, if you’re watching, we can put your name on it,” the Michigan Democrat said Tuesday during an appearance on “I know you like to put your name on stuff. You can finally meet the unmet promise in America to guarantee everybody health care. So it’s on the table if you want to do it. ” Collins asked El-Sayed whether he was serious about offering Trump the naming rights to the signature progressive policy proposal known asU.

Also read Dearborn mayor says Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan by focusing on concerns of working class families

S. Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich. , arrives for new member orientation meetings at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Nov. 9, 2026. , who made Medicare for All a centerpiece of his campaign, said he would accept the president’s branding in exchange for a system guaranteeing Americans coverage from cradle to grave — without copays, premiums, or deductibles.

, saying he would be willing to call the proposal “Trumpcare for All” if it meant getting the legislation signed into law. The Democrat’s offer comes despite Trump’s long-running opposition to the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, which he has repeatedly sought to repeal. Trump came close to fulfilling that campaign promise in 2017, when Senate Republicans tried to dismantle key parts of the law. The effort ultimately failed after the late Sen.

Advertisement

John McCain joined two other Republicans inA supporter of California Democratic congressional candidate Randy Villegas holds a sign at an election night party on Nov. 3, 2026, in Bakersfield, Calif. President Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. El-Sayed, a former public health official, campaigned on expanding government-funded health care and defeating what he has described as the country’s medical debt crisis.

He said on CNN that making universal coverage a reality would be a top priority during his six-year Senate term, arguing that Democrats’ midterm victories gave them a mandate to pursue an ambitious legislative agenda.

“I bet if the president came out and said, ‘You know, I’m gonna sign this if you call it Trumpcare for All,’ I think we might be able to do it,” he said. “What better way to answer the mandate that the American public gave Democrats but to say, ‘Hey, look, we can finally, once and for all, solve the challenge of American health care in this country’? ” U.S. Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich.

, arrives for new member orientation meetings at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Nov. 9, 2026. A supporter of California Democratic congressional candidate Randy Villegas holds a sign at an election night party on Nov. 3, 2026, in Bakersfield, Calif. President Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.