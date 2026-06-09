Sen. Dan Sullivan’s namesake challenger says he can legally run and isn’t backing down

Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg said he’s met all the requirements and is running as a Republican because that’s how he was raised.

Dan J. Sullivan, from Petersburg, is challenging Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in Alaska's 2026 U.S. Senate race. The Dan Sullivan from Southeast Alaska who hopes to unseat the U.S. senator of the same name said in an interview Monday that he’s a legitimate Republican candidate who’s not trying to trick voters.

“I am eligible to run,” said Dan J. Sullivan, 69. “I filed the paperwork on time. I paid my 100 bucks. If my name was Charlie Brown, would there be a lawsuit?

So my name is my name, always has been. ” His entrance into the race last month, shortly before the filing deadline, means voters in the Aug. 18 primary could have a chance to choose between Dan S. Sullivan, the second-term Republican senator, and Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher from Petersburg, among many other candidates.the specter of legal action to get Dan J. Sullivan’s name off the ballot, saying he’s trying to defraud voters to help the senator’s top challenger, Democrat Mary Peltola, a former U.S. representative for Alaska.

The committee says the challenger mimicked the look of the senator’s campaign materials and website; hired Amber Lee, a political strategist who has worked for Peltola and other Democrats; donated to Democratic candidates, including Peltola; and only recently registered as a Republican to steal votes from the senator.at the Republican group’s charges with a three-page letter to the Alaska Division of Elections last week, saying he meets all the legal requirements to enter the race.

“I am running because I am tired of sitting back and watching our current Senator routinely fail to represent the interests of ordinary Alaskans like me,” he said in the letter. “The fact that Senator Sullivan shares my first and last names adds insult to injury, motivating me to raise my hand as an alternative choice for Alaskans.

Senator Sullivan andNoah Sullivan “Another connection has been found that proves Democrats are behind Decoy Dan: Decoy Dan’s own son,” according to the statement, sent by Nick Poché, a spokesperson with the Republican National Committee. Dan J. Sullivan said Monday that his son is a field operative for Gluesenkamp Perez, and meets with constituents for the lawmaker.

“We all have different views,” Sullivan said. “I raised him to be an independent young man, and that’s what he is. ” Dan J. Sullivan said he was raised in a Republican household in Illinois, before moving to Alaska in his early 20s. His father and grandfather were Republicans but they had compassion as one of their values, something he said Sen.

Dan Sullivan lacks.

“I don’t see him as a leader who is trying to bring Alaskans together to move our state forward,” Dan J. Sullivan said. “He has his own agenda, and he seems to be like, ‘That’s the way we’re going. ’” “And if you’re not on board, then you’re somehow a worse person because you hate this state, and I don’t understand that,” he said.

As an independent, he’s voted for and contributed to candidates of various parties, not just Democrats, he said in response to the NRSC’s criticism of his record of donating to Peltola and other Democratic candidates in the past. He doesn’t know why he was only recently listed as a Republican voter on the state Division of Elections website, after being listed as “undeclared” the day he announced his candidacy.

The Alaska Division of Elections has so far declined to comment on the issue, including the request to remove the challenger’s name from the ballot. It referred questions on Monday to the office of Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, who oversees the elections division.

Dahlstrom’s office did not return a request for comment. Dan J. Sullivan said he started working with Amber Lee after hearing she might be a good political strategist to work with.

“I reached out to as many people around town and the state that I know who are somewhat politically active and was like, ‘How does a guy even go about starting to do this? ’ ” he said of running for office.

“And they threw out a few names. ” He liked that Lee wrote novels for middle school kids, since he also loved teaching literature to middle school kids, he said. They chose blue and gold as the colors because they’re on the Alaska flag, the state ferry and the Alaska Railroad. He said he hasn’t yet paid Lee for her work.

He said his campaign fundraising committee will be called Sullivan for Senate. It’s not yet registered with the Federal Elections Commission. He said that for years, he has entertained the idea of running against the senator, though it first started out as a joke among friends.

“I understand why the senator wants to make it a big deal, but it’s really a pretty simple story,” he said. “I’m frustrated. I’m frustrated with the work the senator has done. Our ferry system is falling apart.

The affordability crisis here is outrageous. Transportation costs are outrageous. Our education system is, is not flourishing by any means. The fishing economy is really struggling.

”not articulated a position The fund is designed to support people who say they were unfairly targeted by the federal government. Critics say it’s a slush fund for Trump’s allies, including Jan. 6 rioters.

“The senator is kind of famous for not speaking with constituents or reporters,” he said. “And then he had no comment on the anti-weaponization, Jan. 6 slush fund. ”“I’m a really pragmatic guy, and I would have been happy with an explanation ,” he said.

“If you support or don’t support that, then tell us why, and I can agree or disagree. ”It was a rare stance against Trump, though on an amendment that wasn’t expected to pass. After the vote, Sullivan’s office said: “After learning more about the anti-weaponization fund, Senator Sullivan concluded that he did not support the fund. Senator Sullivan’s votes reflect that.

Further, the Acting Attorney General of the United States also testified recently that the fund was dead. ”Alex DeMarban is a longtime Alaska journalist who covers business, the oil and gas industries and general assignments. Reach him at 907-257-4317 or alex@adn.com.





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