Sen. Cory Booker: The Iranian Regime Still Has Highly-Enriched Uranium, Making Trump's Current Approach Aimed at Regaining Position Before the Crisis Started

Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, stated in a CNN broadcast that the Iranian regime still possesses highly-enriched uranium and the current administration's approach is focused on clawing back to the position before the crisis started. Booker also criticized former President Donald Trump for destroying the deal and creating a more extreme regime with cameras and spot inspections before his tenure. He mentioned the Strait of Hormuz being open and Iran's commitment to never having a nuclear weapon, which Trump dismantled with his policies towards Iran

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “ Situation Room ,” Sen. Cory Booker said that the Iran ian regime “still has their highly-enriched uranium ” and also said that prior to the start of the Trump administration, “You had a leader in place that created a fatwa against ever having a nuclear weapon.

Well, Donald Trump took all of that and blew it up. ” Booker said, “hat Donald Trump is doing right now is trying to claw back and just get back to the point we were before this whole crisis started. But the damage is done. The regime is more extreme, not less.

The regime still has their highly-enriched uranium, and he has no plan to get it out. ” Booker added that before Trump took office, “the Strait of Hormuz was open, there was a deal in place in which they pledged never to have a nuclear weapon. We had insight into their milling, their mining, cameras, and spot inspections to ensure that that commitment they made was in there.

You had a leader in place that created a fatwa against ever having a nuclear weapon. Well, Donald Trump took all of that and blew it up. ”





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Iran Nuclear Weapons Situation Room Cory Booker Trump Administration Fatwa Strait Of Hormuz Milling Mining Highly-Enriched Uranium Deal Leadership Crisis

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