Sen. Chris Van Hollen calls on Democrats to enact a federal wealth tax after the January swearing‑in, urging leaders to act within the first 100 days to curb billionaire influence.

Sen Chris Van Hollen, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, has called for a federal wealth tax to be introduced within the first 100 days of the new Congress sworn in January. The call comes after California's one‑time 5 percent wealth tax failed to pass, a defeat that exposed how billionaires spent more than $379 million to block progressive tax measures.

The proposed tax would affect households earning more than $1 million per year. Those with incomes between $1 million and $2 million would face a 5 percent levy, while households earning above $5 million would be taxed at 12 percent. In addition, the top capital gains rate would be raised from 23.8 percent to 35.8 percent, a jump designed to curb speculative profits.

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The drive for a national wealth tax has gained momentum in the wake of the 2026 midsummer election, where billionaire financing has intensified. Sens‑elect Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota cited the need for policies that favor ordinary voters over corporate benefactors, saying the ultra‑wealthy have shaped public opinion and election outcomes.

Ron Wyden, the new chair of the Senate Finance Committee, echoed Van Hollen's determination, stating that the committee will "redouble its efforts to ensure billionaires pay their fair share and hold tax cheats accountable." This statement comes after a post‑election statement from the Democrat, who warned that if President Trump vetoes the bill, it would signal that he is on the side of billionaires.

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The Tax the Greedy Billionaires coalition, led by senior spokesperson Meghan Schneider, has been vocal in its push for a wealth tax. Schneider highlighted how the ultra‑wealthy have funneled billions into state and federal races to manipulate public opinion and buy influence. From Michigan to Texas, the coalition's message is clear: leaders must put working people ahead of billionaires.

If enacted, a federal wealth tax would not only generate significant revenue for federal programs but also reshape campaign dynamics. By reducing the ability of the super‑rich to subsidize advertising and lobbying, the measure could level the playing field for ordinary families and address long‑standing income disparities.

The debate coincides with the 2026 midterm elections, where billionaire financing has intensified. The call to act swiftly reflects a broader strategy among Democrats to counteract the influence of corporate interests across the political spectrum.

The new Congress faces a critical deadline: a decision on the wealth tax bill must be reached by mid‑2024 in order to meet the 100‑day mandate. Early votes and committee hearings are expected in the first few months of the new session.

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The federal wealth tax debate is poised to become a focal point of partisan discussions ahead of the 2028 presidential election, shaping voters' perceptions of economic inequality and the future of American democracy.