Sen. Bert Stedman Leads Alaska Senate Fundraising Amid Oil Industry Support

Alaska State Senator Bert Stedman raised over $26,000 in October, drawing significant funding from oil and gas executives despite running unopposed for his Southeast Alaska seat.

Alaska State Senator Bert Stedman secured the top position among fundraisers for the state Senate in October, accumulating more than $26,000 for his re-election campaign. This financial haul occurred while Stedman, a Republican representing Sitka and surrounding areas in Southeast Alaska, ran unopposed for his current seat. The surge in contributions highlights the enduring influence of the energy sector in Alaska legislative politics, even for incumbents facing no competitive opposition.

Industry Executives Drive Stedman Campaign Contributions

Roughly half of the funds Stedman raised last month originated from executives within the oil and gas industry, alongside donations from regulators overseeing the sector. John Hendrix, president of Hex Operating, a Cook Inlet oil and gas producer, emerged as the single largest donor by contributing $5,000 to the campaign. His support places him at the forefront of Stedman's financial backers for this election cycle.

Also read Alaska Sports Scoreboard: Oct. 31, 2026

Other prominent figures in Alaska's resource and energy sectors also featured heavily on Stedman's donor list. Bill Armstrong, the chief executive of Armstrong Oil & Gas, and John Sims, president of Enstar Natural Gas Co., were among the key contributors. Executives from major firms including ConocoPhillips and Polar LNG also provided financial support for the incumbent senator's efforts.

The donor roster extended beyond private industry leaders to include state regulators with ties to the energy sector. Tom McKay, a member of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and a former state representative, contributed to the campaign. Additionally, John Springsteen, who serves on the Regulatory Commission of Alaska, provided small donations. These contributions underscore the deep interconnectedness between Stedman's political career and the regulatory and industrial landscape of Alaska.

Advertisement

Stedman Defends Fundraising Amid Unopposed Race

Stedman maintained that political fundraising remains a necessary component of governance, regardless of whether a candidate faces an opponent. He argued that maintaining a campaign presence prevents constituents from feeling taken for granted. Even with no rival on the ballot, Stedman emphasized the importance of staying engaged and visible to the voters in his district.

He attributed the significant support from oil and gas executives to his decades of deep involvement in shaping industry policy. As a member of the Energy Council, Stedman served twice as chair of this nonpartisan organization focused on legislative energy issues. He also holds a position on the National Petroleum Council, a role appointed by the U.S. energy secretary.

The influx of funds is largely linked to a fundraising event held in Anchorage in mid-October. Stedman noted that most state political activity and wealth accumulation center around Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valley, and the Railbelt region. He explained that small communities in Southeast Alaska do not generate substantial fundraising dollars compared to these population and economic hubs.

Stance On Senate Bill 21 And Severance Tax

Stedman faces pushback from industry members primarily regarding tax policy, a core issue during his tenure. He represents the state as both a landowner and a subsurface owner, responsibilities that compel him to prioritize state revenue. Stedman has long criticized Senate Bill 21, enacted in 2013, arguing it created a flawed tax structure that disadvantaged Alaska.

Advertisement

The 2013 legislation replaced Alaska's Clear and Equitable Share policy and reduced per-barrel tax rates on oil and gas production. While lawmakers and industry leaders at the time argued these cuts would boost exploration and production as output declined, Stedman voted against the bill. He characterizes the legislation as giving billions of dollars away in credits without securing adequate returns for the state.

Current discussions regarding a potential change to the severance tax structure remain a focal point for both lawmakers and industry leaders. The existing system imposes a 35 percent tax on oil production from the North Slope and Cook Inlet. It also features a sliding scale per-barrel tax credit that increases as oil prices drop, a mechanism Stedman warns could destabilize growth if altered improperly.

Impact On Production And Future Legislative Goals

Concerns about the balance between production volume and state revenue are central to Stedman's current outlook. He worries that if oil production rises while revenue falls, it will become difficult to justify the policy to the public. The current tax system likely fails to equally account for new production at emerging fields, such as the Pikka project by Australia-based company Santos, which began production this year.

Oil and gas policy dominated legislative conversations earlier this year, with months spent debating measures to cut local property taxes. These efforts aimed to facilitate the construction of the Alaska LNG gas line, a project envisioned for decades. The interplay between tax incentives, infrastructure development, and state revenue will continue to shape the political landscape as Alaskans head to the polls to elect a new governor and decide races for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House.