Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has praised the Colombian electoral integrity system following a trip to the country as an observer in Sunday's presidential election. Moreno described the system as 'world-class' and a model to learn from for the United States.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has praised the Colombian electoral integrity system following a trip to the country as an observer in Sunday's presidential election , describing it as 'world-class' and a model to learn from for the United States.

Moreno made the remarks during a call with the media on Tuesday in which he detailed his experiences in the country as an election observer and responded to claims by outgoing President Gustavo Petro that the election was fraudulent. Moreno gave Colombian authorities an 'A+' for their handling of the election and dismissed Petro's refusal to accept the results of the election, noting that Petro's hand-picked successor, Sen. Iván Cepeda, had publicly come out in defense of the election results.

The Colombian-American senator described an intricate security system in which Colombians are allowed to vote only with a federally issued identification card, ballots are filled out and tallied on paper, and no mail-in voting is allowed. Even abroad, Colombian citizens must visit a consulate in person to vote. Moreno suggested that America could significantly improve its own election integrity by taking even a small number of these measures, such as requiring identification to vote.

Congress is currently debating a bill that would change voting requirements to align more with those of Colombia. As no candidate obtained 50 percent or more of the vote, the race will go to a second 'runoff' election featuring the top two candidates in the first round. Outsider conservative candidate Abelardo de la Espriella won the first round with 43.74 percent of the vote, while Sen. Iván Cepeda obtained 40.90 percent, enough to enter the runoff.

The establishment conservative candidate, Sen. Paloma Valencia, came in third place and immediately pledged support to de la Espriella. Moreno explained that the elections in Colombia were done extraordinarily well, with a process that the US could learn from. The Colombian system requires 100-percent proof of citizenship in order to get a national ID that's required to obtain before you can vote.

Voters must show this ID when they present themselves to get their ballot, and in some polling places, they even have fingerprint and facial recognition biometrics. The ballots are all counted by hand, all with paper; there is no machine balloting at all. They also only have one day for election day with no mail-in ballots. Only people who are living overseas can vote, and they must vote in the consulates, not by mail.

Moreno suggested that some of the security measures implemented to protect the integrity of the Colombian election could transfer well to the United States. He noted that the process of how they count votes, how people vote, and how they have to show voter ID is much more secure than the US system. Moreno suggested that the US has a lot to learn from the Colombian system, particularly in terms of requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship.

He also observed that Colombia has dramatically more people in poverty than the US, yet they have had record voter turnout. This is something that the US should take a peek at and say that the comments about how voter suppression occurs with the SAVE America Act is just not true. Petro has claimed that he has evidence of electoral fraud hurting his candidate, Cepeda, and has even provided a massive Google spreadsheet to support his claims.

However, no party in the Colombian electoral system has supported Petro's claims, including his candidate in the race, and international observers have also emphasized that they did not see any signs of widespread illicit activity. The head of the European Union's observation team, Esteban González Pons, has stated that they can discard any manipulation of data, of the pre-count, or the close count.

International observers have observed the elections, and tens of thousands of people have been involved in the observation process





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Sen. Bernie Moreno Colombian Electoral Integrity System Presidential Election Voter ID Proof Of Citizenship Election Security

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