Sen. Andy Kim Discusses Maine Senate Controversy on CNN

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) discussed the controversy surrounding Democrat Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner on CNN's State of the Union, emphasizing the importance of character and transparency in candidates and the need to stand up to President Donald Trump's policies.

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) discussed the controversy surrounding Democrat Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner on CNN's State of the Union. Platner is embroiled in allegations of adulterous behavior, with reports suggesting he exchanged text messages with up to a dozen women.

His wife had previously informed his campaign about the issue, stating that they had gone to counseling and that she felt betrayed by the campaign aide who revealed the information. Kim expressed concerns about the character and transparency of candidates, stating that the voters will decide what they think about the issue.

He also discussed the importance of standing up to President Donald Trump, stating that he would work with whoever the people of Maine elect to fight against the president's policies. Kim emphasized the need to address immigration issues, citing the proposed increase in funding for ICE, CBP, and immigration. He expressed hope that the people of Maine would elect a candidate who would stand up to the president and work with him to address the issues





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Sen. Andy Kim Graham Platner Maine Senate Controversy President Donald Trump Immigration Issues

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