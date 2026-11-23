With Thanksgiving travel underway, California Senator Alex Padilla is proposing new restrictions on ICE operations at airports. The proposal focuses on two major issues: when ICE can make arrests at airports and how federal agents access passenger information.

With Thanksgiving travel underway, California Senator Alex Padilla is proposing new restrictions on ICE operations at airports. His legislation follows several high-profile immigration arrests at San Francisco International Airport, including one caught on camera earlier this year.

The proposal focuses on two major issues: when ICE can make arrests at airports and how federal agents access passenger information. In March, federal agents were caught on video at SFO arresting a Guatemalan mother in front of her daughter. TSA had alerted ice about her travels.

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"We help ICE check against information and yes absolutely we do that," said Ha Nguyen McNeill with TSA in a previous interview with ABC7 Eyewitness News. His new proposal would restrict TSA from sharing passenger information with ICE and also restrict immigration enforcement without a warrant.

"We have seen a pattern of these ICE arrests going on where ICE has known the information of somebody flying out. They have been able to gather all that data and know the time that somebody's flying out and where they're flying out of which gate," said Nikoles De Bremaeker, managing attorney of Centro Legal de la Raza. It follows another high-profile arrest last month at SFO, when a UC Berkeley student was detained before a domestic flight.

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A federal judge later ordered her release. Judge orders UC Berkeley student released from ICE custody after SFO arrest "If such legislation was in place requiring a judicial warrant, then this arrest would not have taken place," De Bremaeker.

In response to our request for comment on the legislation, the Department of Homeland Security said: "This administration is working diligently to ensure that aliens in our country illegally can no longer fly unless it is out of our country to self-deport.

"Ahead of holiday travel, immigration attorneys say the arrests are already affecting how some people travel. "We strongly recommend that anybody with an uncertain immigration status speaks with an attorney first before stepping into an airport," De Bremaeker said.