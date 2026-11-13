Semmes moves closer to creating its own school system with census, $4.2M land purchase

NBC 15 provides local news, weather forecasts, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Mobile and nearby towns and communities in the Mobile Bay area including, in Alabama: Mobile, Prichard, Saraland, Satsuma, Creola, Bay Minette, Spanish Fort, Daphne, Fairhope, Irvington, Theodore,...

"Local control gives more opportunity for our children, and that's the whole reason Semmes became a municipality in the first place, and we're just growing on that when it comes to our kids," Mayor Brandon Van Hook said.

"In order for us to move forward with any kind of school board or anything for a school system, we have to prove we have a certain population," Van Hook explained. "The last census that was done in 2020, we had around 4,970. In order for us to have a school system we have to prove a population of 5,000 or more.

Also read Black Friday Cell Phone Deals: Mint Mobile, Visible, T-Mobile and AT&T Offers

" Van Hook says it'll take about six months for their official count to come in. In the meantime, he says the city isn't waiting to plan for the future.

He says the city recently made a $4.2 million purchase of 305 acres of land that could eventually make room for new schools "We would never, ever have an opportunity to buy this amount of property within our city again, and we wanted to jump on it to be honest with you," Van Hook said.

Advertisement

"And, because we are looking for a municipal school system, this would be the most perfect piece of property for us. " Van Hook says the first priority is working with Mobile County Public Schools to potentially purchase and annex three existing campuses - Mary G. Montgomery High School, Semmes Middle and Semmes Elementary. "The feasibility study is going to show us whether or not we're going to be able to move forward with a school system or not.

My job as mayor, is to plan for the future. So, whether five years, 10 years, 15 years or whether we start a school system in a year and a half, we don't plan for tomorrow. We have to start planning for another 10-15 years," Van Hook said. There's still one big question for families and taxpayers: how much will a separate school system cost?

Van Hook says the findings from both the census and a feasibility study will give everyone a clearer picture of what it would take to operate its own school system.

"As far as I know, we're the only municipality in Mobile County that does not collect an ad valorem tax, which is property tax. So we were honest from the get-go that if we start a school system, we would have to implement an ad valorem in order for this to be successful. We obviously don't want ad valorem to be extremely high.

Advertisement

It's not fair for our constituents, but we want it to benefit the school system and the kids and the people in our community. ," Van Hook said. Van Hook says he wants the community involved as they continue to move forward with school system plans. He encourages Semmes residents to attend their monthly council meetings to stay up to date, and give feedback.

Mobile’s mayor told the city council Tuesday an unnamed, proposed project could transform the city’s waterfront. He's urging the city council to create a specia