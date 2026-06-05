Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

Semitruck crash critically injures 1, sends 2 others to hospital in far west Bexar County, BCSO says

Crash News

Semitruck crash critically injures 1, sends 2 others to hospital in far west Bexar County, BCSO says
TrafficBexar CountyBCSO
📆6/5/2026 6:32 PM
📰ksatnews
46 sec. here / 5 min. at publisher
📊News: 32% · Publisher: 53%

A crash involving a semitruck and a commercial vehicle sent three people to a local hospital Friday morning in far west Bexar County.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarNo peaches to pick: Fredericksburg orchard takes major hit after unusual weather swingsLocal News– A crash involving a semitruck and a commercial vehicle sent three people to a local hospital Friday morning in far west Bexar County .

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just after 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Talley Road. According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report, one of the three injured was transported in critical condition. New Braunfels PD: Fatal accident causes road closure on I-35 near Loop 337Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Don't Miss a Second of the Spurs' Historic Finals RunFormer SAISD cop hired to protect kids accused of waving a gun at friendsDavid Robinson, Tim Duncan & The Moment SA Changed ForeverThieves hit a local shop during NBA Finals — and took all the Spurs shirtsAttorney Breaks Silence After Ex-Judge Accepts Lifetime BanA skateboard, a stabbing, and a lifelong friendship gone wrongThat downtown hotel plan? SAWS just pulled the plug

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ksatnews /  🏆 442. in US

Traffic Bexar County BCSO

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poteet man arrested after 100-plus mph chase across Bexar County Thursday morningPoteet man arrested after 100-plus mph chase across Bexar County Thursday morningPoteet man, 20, arrested after a Bexar County chase that topped 100 mph. Deputies tried to stop a white 2021 Camaro near Bandera Rd and I-410, but it fled across highways and back roads before pulling over.
Read more »

Possible detox-related medical episode cited in death of inmate at Bexar County jailPossible detox-related medical episode cited in death of inmate at Bexar County jailA 57-year-old woman, Elizabeth Anne Nero, died after a medical emergency in custody at Bexar County Adult Detention Center. Officials cite possible detox or drug dependency factors as the medical examiner investigates.
Read more »

Flood advisory issued for most of Bexar County as heavy rain moves throughFlood advisory issued for most of Bexar County as heavy rain moves throughFlood Advisory until 7:45 a.m. for most of Bexar County as thunderstorms dump heavy rain. Up to 1 inch already, another inch possible. Watch for water-covered roads and hazardous morning commute in San Antonio area.
Read more »

1 dead, 2 hurt after vehicle-train crash in Southwest Bexar County1 dead, 2 hurt after vehicle-train crash in Southwest Bexar CountyDeadly vehicle-train crash in Southwest Bexar County: 1 adult killed, 2 hurt in non-life-threatening condition after a collision on Macdona-Lacoste Road. Investigators are still working to determine what happened.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-05 21:32:19