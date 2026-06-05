Semitruck crash critically injures 1, sends 2 others to hospital in far west Bexar County, BCSO says

A crash involving a semitruck and a commercial vehicle sent three people to a local hospital Friday morning in far west Bexar County.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarNo peaches to pick: Fredericksburg orchard takes major hit after unusual weather swingsLocal News– A crash involving a semitruck and a commercial vehicle sent three people to a local hospital Friday morning in far west Bexar County .

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just after 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Talley Road. According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report, one of the three injured was transported in critical condition. New Braunfels PD: Fatal accident causes road closure on I-35 near Loop 337Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

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